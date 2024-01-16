Inside the Radford family's new house worth £850,000

Sue and Noel Radford have purchased a new home
Sue and Noel Radford have purchased a new home. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family/Channel 5

Sue and Noel Radford have purchased a new home.

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford, 48, has revealed she and her husband Noel, 52, have moved into a new home.

During the latest episode of 22 Kids & Counting, Sue and Noel revealed they had to move from the Morecambe home of 11 years after fans repeatedly turned up to their house and took photos.

Speaking on their show, Sue explained: "People turning up at the house has definitely become a regular occurrence. They’ll start taking pictures. Then the front gate will open and they’ll start walking up the footpath. "

The TV favourite continued: "I’m more than happy to meet people out and about. But I think when it’s your house, it’s just not ok. There’s definitely a line we draw with privacy, I think we have to. When they open the gate and knock on the door, that’s a line you don’t cross."

Sue and Noel Radford have purchased a new home
Sue and Noel Radford have purchased a new home. Picture: Channel 5

Because of this, Sue and Noel have decided to move into their 'dream home' and purchase a £850,000 farmhouse, allowing them to have some more privacy.

Despite the perks this secluded home brings, the five-bedroom, 2,690sqft farmhouse isn't big enough to house Sue, Noel and their 22 children. Even with two children to each bedroom, this would leave five kids without a place to sleep.

These children are James, 20, Daniel, 24, Luke, 23, Jack, 26, and Katie, 21, who all still currently live with their parents.

Sue and Noel Radford's Victorian home
Sue and Noel Radford own a Victorian home. Picture: Channel 4

This news devastated Sue, who voiced her concerns, stating:

"We’ve brought so many children home to this house. It’s where we’ve brought our family up for the last 19 years. It holds a lot of lovely memories. We’ve been here for so long. It’s a part of us.

"We’ve had all of the family together and now we’re buying this house and it’s not big enough for everybody. One child leaving home is emotional enough, but having five children leave home is something that I’ve never had to deal with before."

Sue and Noel Radford look at the camera
Sue and Noel Radford revealed they had privacy issues. Picture: Channel 5

Devastated by this news, Sue made the decision to allow her older children to rent their current Victorian home.

Breaking the news to their offspring, Sue said: "This journey started off with me and dad falling in love with this house, but we can’t fit everyone in. There’s too many of you."

Noel then added: "We looked at each of you and thought, ‘can they look after themselves?’. ‘No’ was the answer, some of you probably can’t, but do you know what, you’re going to have to start. So you five, you won’t be coming with us."

Sue, Noel, and their children outside their home
Sue and Noel Radford have left their Victorian home for their elder children to live in. Picture: YouTube/The Radford Family

The mother-of-22 added: "The thought of you going your separate ways was just too much for me to bear. I’ve realised that as much as I really want the house, I want my family more. We want you guys to stay here and rent it from us. Then you’ve still got somewhere to live."

This means that Sue, Noel and their thirteen children have moved into their new abode, while their eldest children stay in their current home.

Not much is known about the Radford's new house, with fans having to tune in to their show to see how their move goes.

22 Kids and Counting airs Sunday on Channel 5

