Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals her 'heart broke' after son's confession

By Hope Wilson

Sue Radford received some shocking news on her TV show 22 Kids and Counting.

Sue Radford, 48, has revealed that her 'heart broke' after her son Daniel, 24, confessed he was moving to Australia.

During the festive episode of their show 22 Kids and Counting, Daniel broke the news to his parents that he would be moving Down Under, leaving Morecambe and his family behind.

This revelation came as a shock to the mum-of-22, who was left devastated. Speaking to the camera, Sue said: "My heart just broke, obviously I was really happy for him but also sad."

The reality TV star continued: "It’s a full day to get to Australia on a plane so it will feel very strange. That news feels like this will be the last Christmas we’re all together as a family."

Sue and Noel were left upset by their son's decision. Picture: Channel 5

Luckily for Sue, Daniel had thought ahead and already booked a flight home for December 2024, meaning he will be able to spend Christmas with his family next year.

In a creative Christmas cracker gift, Daniel revealed his ticketed surprise, leaving Sue delighted.

Sue Radford said her 'heart broke' when her son Daniel revealed he was moving to Australia. Picture: Channel 5

Elsewhere in the episode, tensions were high between two of the Radford children, Luke, 23, and Megan, 28, as their sibling feud threatened to ruin Christmas Day.

With the help of a mediator, the brother and sister were able to mend their relationship and move forward, allowing the family to celebrate the special day in style.

Watch the Radford family get ready for Christmas here:

Inside the Radfords' Christmas

With such a large brood, the Radford's get through a lot of food on the 25th of December.

According to Sue, her Christmas Day menu consists of, two turkeys, 60 pigs in blankets, 3kg of Brussel sprouts, 7.5kg of potatoes, 4kg carrots, and 60 Yorkshire puddings.

The family also enjoy 16 litres of fizzy drink, two bottles of cream liqueur, four Christmas puddings, 148 mince pies and one yule log as well as two tubs of family chocolate.

The Radford family love Christmas. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

Sue and Noel also start shopping for Christmas presents in October, often spending between £5,000 and £7,000 on Christmas presents for their children every year.

According to the MailOnline, the pair buy roughly 300 presents and spend between £100 and £200 for each main present.

