Mum-of-22 Sue Radford announces exciting career move. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

By Hope Wilson

Sue Radford has taking the next step in her career.

Sue Radford, 48, has announced a brand new career move.

The mum-of-22 took to social media to reveal the exciting news that she and her husband Noel, 53, are releasing their first book.

After the success of their show 22 Kids and Counting at Christmas last month, fans have been eager to see what the family have been up to since.

Sue posted the exciting news on Instagram while chatting to fans about the brand new series of 22 Kids and Counting which began this week.

Sue and Noel Radford have began a new career venture. Picture: Insatgram/Radford Family

The TV favourite wrote: "We feel so lucky to be kicking off the year with our fourth series and as well as the show we have something very exciting launching in 2024... We are thrilled to announce you can now pre-order our first book and it will be available to buy in stores from 29th Feb 2024!

"So many of you have asked over the years if we'll ever bring out a book and it's something we've wanted to do for a long time and now finally we've found time amongst the chaos of daily life to do it! It's been such a lovely experience, reflecting on our journey to becoming Britain's biggest family from first meeting to every pregnancy, birth and beyond.

"We love sharing our lives with you and we hope you'll enjoy the book and all our stories old and new."

Sue and Noel Radford are releasing a book. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

Fans were quick to flood the Radford's Instagram comments with praise.

One fan wrote: "This is amazing! You should definitely do a book signing in different cities❤️❤️"

Another added: "Fantastic Sue. Looking forward to reading it xxxx"

With a third stating: "That’s amazing I’m looking forward to reading it 😍"

Sue Radford and Noel Radford are embarking on a new career move. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

The book is set to document Sue and Noel's romance and their journey to having 22 children.

Sue and Noel are parents to Chris, 34, Sophie, 29, Chloe, 28, Jack, 26, Daniel, 24, Luke, 22, Millie, 22, Katie, 20, James, 19, Ellie, 18, Aimee, 17, Josh, 16, Max, 14, Tillie, 13, Oscar, 11, Casper, 10, Hallie, eight, Phoebe, seven, Archie, six, Bonnie, four, and Heidie, three.

The family became TV favourites after appearing on the show 22 Kids and Counting, which documented their bustling home life.

The Radford's have become TV favourites. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

However it hasn't all been smooth sailing for the Radford's, as there have been some family feuds over the years.

Most recently two of the Radford children were embroiled in a festive row. Luke, 23, and Megan, 28, fell out close to Christmas, throwing Sue's seasonal celebrations in chaos. Luckily the pair reconciled and the family were able to enjoy a Christmas together.

Similarly Millie fell out with Sue, however the mother and daughter have since reconciled.

