Radford family flooded with support after heartbreaking cancer news

22 January 2024, 16:50

The Radford family have raised money for their family friend
The Radford family have raised money for their family friend. Picture: Channel 5

By Hope Wilson

Sue and Noel Radford have been supporting their family friend after being diagnosed with cancer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sue Radford, 44, and her husband Noel, 52, have received an outpouring of support after they revealed their family friend has been diagnosed with cancer.

During last night's episode of 22 Kids and Counting, the Radford's disclosed that the 16-year-old daughter of their friends Jamie and Rebecca Walker, is suffering from a rare form of cancer. According to Sophie's mum, Rebecca, her child has 'been battling Wilms tumour since she was ten-years-old', with the family stating that the NHS haven't provided 'much hope'.

Fans watched as Sue, Noel and their children drove up to Scotland to visit the Walker family, with Rebecca revealing that the NHS 'can't offer us anything further' apart from palliative treatment.

This led the Radford family to put their heads together to find a way to raise money for Sophie's care, after it was revealed treatment abroad could increase her chance of survival.

Sue and Noel Radford revealed their friend had been diagnosed with cancer
Sue and Noel Radford revealed their friend had been diagnosed with cancer. Picture: Channel 5

Casper, Sue and Noel's 11-year-old son, took the lead in fundraising activities by donating some of his favourite toys to a car boot sale.

The family then decided to sign up for a 5K, dubbing it the 'Radford Relay', in a bid to raise as much money through sponsorships.

Sophie's family also started a GoFundMe where the public can donate to fund the youngster's care abroad, so she can have a "promising procedure which would be curative for Sophie."

The Walker family smile
The Walker family are friends of Sue and Noel Radford. Picture: Channel 5

Fans were quick to lend their support to the Walker family and praised Sue, Noel and their children for raising money for Sophie.

Viewers took to Instagram to let the Radford's know how inspired they were by their actions.

One user wrote: "Ahhh Casper is just the most empathetic little soul what a lovely lad he is ❤️ xx"

Another added: "Beautiful family always willing to help others ❤️ they sponsored my little girl a few years ago when she cut her hair for The Little Princess Trust 😊 lovely to see they instil the same values in their beautiful children too 😍"

With a third stating: "For Casper to give up any of his stuffed friends means a lot, he was serious about it for Sophie."

Sophie Walker appears on 22 Kids and Counting
Sophie Walker is a family friend of the Radford family. Picture: Channel 5

This episode comes after it was revealed Sue and Noel had moved into their 'dream home' after privacy issues forced them to leave their Victorian mansion.

Sue explained the reason behind their move, stating: "People turning up at the house has definitely become a regular occurrence. They’ll start taking pictures. Then the front gate will open and they’ll start walking up the footpath.

"I’m more than happy to meet people out and about. But I think when it’s your house, it’s just not ok. There’s definitely a line we draw with privacy, I think we have to.

"When they open the gate and knock on the door, that’s a line you don’t cross."

Sue, Noel, and their children outside their home
Sue and Noel Radford have left their Victorian home for their elder children to live in. Picture: YouTube/The Radford Family

However their new home isn't large enough for their burgeoning brood, as their elder children James, 20, Daniel, 24, Luke, 23, Jack, 26, and Katie, 21, were left without a room.

Luckily for them, Sue and Noel have decided to keep their old home and allow their kids to rent a room from them for the time being.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz News

Everything you need to know about Kate Middleton as she undergoes abdominal surgery

How is Kate Middleton? Latest health update after abdominal surgery

News

Dippy Egg is a contestant on The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer in chaos after TV presenter 'reveals' they are Dippy Egg

TV & Movies

Coleen Nolan said she is struggling with empty nest syndrome after her daughter Ciara decided to go travelling

Coleen Nolan admits she 'can't stop crying' over daughter's life decision

The Masked Singer 2024: Who has been revealed so far?

The Masked Singer 2024: Who has been revealed so far?

TV & Movies

When does MAFS Australia start in the UK?

When is the MAFS Australia 2024 start date in the UK?

TV & Movies

Piranha is on The Masked Singer

Who is Piranha on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

TV & Movies

Have you worked out who Bubble Tea on The Masked Singer is yet?

Who is Bubble Tea on The Masked Singer 2024? Clues, guesses and theories

TV & Movies

Owl is one of the characters on this year's Masked Singer - but have you guessed who is behind the mask?

Who is Owl on The Masked Singer 2024? Clues, theories and guesses

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Eiffel Tower is a favourite on The Masked Singer

Who is Eiffel Tower on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

TV & Movies

How long is The Traitors on for and when does it end?

When is The Traitors final and how does it work?

TV & Movies

When is it too cold to walk your dog?

When is it too cold to walk your dog?

Lifestyle

Love Island All Stars has begun

Is Love Island All Stars on tonight and what channel is it on? Here are all the answers

TV & Movies

Harry from The Traitors has a famous girlfriend

The Traitors: Who is Harry's girlfriend? His famous partner revealed

TV & Movies

Who is Andrew from The Traitors? Age, job and horror car accident explained

Who is Andrew from The Traitors? Age, job and horror car accident explained

TV & Movies

Joshua Ritchie is heading into Love Island All Stars

Josh Ritchie: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Georgia Harrison and Joshua Ritchie have dated in the past

What happened between Georgia Harrison and Josh Ritchie? Their relationship explained

TV & Movies

Cally Jane Beech and Luis Morrison have since broke up

What happened between Luis Morrison and Cally Jane Beech? Their split explained

TV & Movies

Anton Danyluk on Love Island All Stars

Anton Danyluk: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Kaz Kamwi looks into the camera

Kaz Kamwi: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Molly Smith is looking for a partner on Love Island All Stars

Molly Smith: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Liberty Poole poses for the Love Island All Stars photoshoot and smiles at the camera

Liberty Poole: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Chris Taylor smiles

Chris Taylor: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Callum Jones has signed up for Love Island All Stars

Callum Jones: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies