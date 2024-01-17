Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals scary fan interaction led to house move

17 January 2024, 17:10

Sue Radford has revealed why she moved house
Sue Radford has revealed why she moved house. Picture: Channel 5

By Hope Wilson

Sue and Noel Radford have disclosed why they moved into their new home.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sue Radford, 48, has revealed a frightening fan encounter left her and husband Noel, 52, ready to move house.

The mum-of-22 recently announced that the Radford family had moved into a £850,000 farmhouse, after leaving their Victorian home of 11 years.

During the latest episode of their TV show 22 Kids & Counting, Sue and Noel explained that they had made the difficult decision to find a new place to live after fans turned up to their door. The parents revealed that one fan had even travelled from Scotland to Morecambe to catch a glimpse of the family home.

This prompted the TV stars to rethink their living situation and make the leap to relocate, with Sue explaining: "People turning up at the house has definitely become a regular occurrence. They’ll start taking pictures. Then the front gate will open and they’ll start walking up the footpath."

Fans appear outside the Radford house
Sue Radford revealed that fans were turning up to house unannounced. Picture: Channel 5

The TV favourite continued: "I’m more than happy to meet people out and about. But I think when it’s your house, it’s just not ok. There’s definitely a line we draw with privacy, I think we have to.

"When they open the gate and knock on the door, that’s a line you don’t cross."

Sue and Noel Radford appeared on Loose Women yesterday where they discussed the motivations behind their move, citing privacy as the main reason.

Watch Sue and Noel Radford on Loose Women here:

Sue Radford recounts scary fan moment

However, choosing a new home hasn't been smooth sailing for the family, as their new 2,690sqft 'dream home' doesn't have enough bedrooms for all of their children.

This move leaves the Radford's eldest children, James, 20, Daniel, 24, Luke, 23, Jack, 26, and Katie, 21, without a room.

With this in mind, Sue and Noel have decided to rent out their Victorian mansion to their children so they can still have a place to stay.

Sue and Noel Radford have purchased a new home
Sue and Noel Radford have purchased a new home. Picture: Channel 5

Yet one of the rooms at the Radford household may be empty soon, after Sue and Noel's son Daniel confessed that he wanted to move to Australia this year.

This devastated Sue who stated: "My heart just broke, obviously I was really happy for him but also sad."

Once the shock of Daniel's revelation wore off, Sue was keen to support her son on his move.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Jake Cornish left Love Island All Stars after a few days

Why did Jake Cornish leave Love Island? His exit explained

TV & Movies

Everything you need to know about Kate Middleton as she undergoes abdominal surgery

Why is Kate Middleton in hospital and what is abdominal surgery?

News

Kate Middleton smiling with her brown hair down and shiny

What events has Kate Middleton had to cancel and when will she return to work following surgery?

News

The Traitors season one Wilf winning a Bafta and with Claudia Winkleman

What happened to The Traitors star Wilf Webster?

TV & Movies

Love Island All Stars contestant Luis Morrison has two beautiful children

Love Island Luis Morrison children: Age, names and everything you need to know

The Traitors viewers think they've spotted Diane in a 'coming up' clip

The Traitors fans predict shock Diane murder twist for new episodes

TV & Movies

Love Island All Stars cast smile at the camera. Presenter Maya Jama smiles are the camera in the Love Island Villa

How long is Love Island All Stars on for and when does it end?

TV & Movies

The reason behind Molly and Callum's split as they re-enter Love Island

Why did Love Island's Callum and Molly split up?

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Callum Jones has signed up for Love Island All Stars

Callum Jones: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran smiling

What happened between Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran? Their relationship explained

TV & Movies

Molly Smith is looking for a partner on Love Island All Stars

Molly Smith: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Sue and Noel Rsdford have purchased a new home

Inside the Radford family's new house worth £850,000

Celebrities

Jake Cornish has reportedly quit Love Island All Stars

Jake Cornish quits Love Island All Stars after three days

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Simon got cold feet just days before he was meant to marry a stranger on MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia groom pulls out of show just days before his wedding

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon smiles with her children and husband Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon admits she 'lost her confidence' after having children

Celebrities

Georgia Steel is a contestant on Love Island All Stars

Georgia Steel: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Georgia Harrison smiles at the camera

Georgia Harrison: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Luis Morrison poses with his daughter Vienna

Luis Morrison: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships, children and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Anton Danyluk on Love Island All Stars

Anton Danyluk: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Mitchel Taylor is hoping to find his perfect partner on Love Island All Stars

Mitchel Taylor: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Demi Jones is looking to find her perfect partner on Love Island All Stars

Demi Jones: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Hannah Elizabeth is hoping to find her perfect partner on Love Island All Stars

Hannah Elizabeth: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Toby Aromolaran smiles at the camera

Toby Aromolaran: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Jake Cornish poses for the Love Island All Stars photoshoot and whilst on a run

Jake Cornish: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Kaz Kamwi looks into the camera

Kaz Kamwi: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Liberty Poole poses for the Love Island All Stars photoshoot and smiles at the camera

Liberty Poole: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Chris Taylor smiles

Chris Taylor: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish pose together on Love Island

What happened between Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole? Their relationship explained

TV & Movies