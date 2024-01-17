Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals scary fan interaction led to house move

Sue Radford has revealed why she moved house. Picture: Channel 5

By Hope Wilson

Sue and Noel Radford have disclosed why they moved into their new home.

Sue Radford, 48, has revealed a frightening fan encounter left her and husband Noel, 52, ready to move house.

The mum-of-22 recently announced that the Radford family had moved into a £850,000 farmhouse, after leaving their Victorian home of 11 years.

During the latest episode of their TV show 22 Kids & Counting, Sue and Noel explained that they had made the difficult decision to find a new place to live after fans turned up to their door. The parents revealed that one fan had even travelled from Scotland to Morecambe to catch a glimpse of the family home.

This prompted the TV stars to rethink their living situation and make the leap to relocate, with Sue explaining: "People turning up at the house has definitely become a regular occurrence. They’ll start taking pictures. Then the front gate will open and they’ll start walking up the footpath."

Sue Radford revealed that fans were turning up to house unannounced. Picture: Channel 5

The TV favourite continued: "I’m more than happy to meet people out and about. But I think when it’s your house, it’s just not ok. There’s definitely a line we draw with privacy, I think we have to.

"When they open the gate and knock on the door, that’s a line you don’t cross."

Sue and Noel Radford appeared on Loose Women yesterday where they discussed the motivations behind their move, citing privacy as the main reason.

Sue Radford recounts scary fan moment

However, choosing a new home hasn't been smooth sailing for the family, as their new 2,690sqft 'dream home' doesn't have enough bedrooms for all of their children.

This move leaves the Radford's eldest children, James, 20, Daniel, 24, Luke, 23, Jack, 26, and Katie, 21, without a room.

With this in mind, Sue and Noel have decided to rent out their Victorian mansion to their children so they can still have a place to stay.

Sue and Noel Radford have purchased a new home. Picture: Channel 5

Yet one of the rooms at the Radford household may be empty soon, after Sue and Noel's son Daniel confessed that he wanted to move to Australia this year.

This devastated Sue who stated: "My heart just broke, obviously I was really happy for him but also sad."

Once the shock of Daniel's revelation wore off, Sue was keen to support her son on his move.

