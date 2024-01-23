Where is the Radford pie shop and how much money do they make? Everything you need to know

Sue and Noel Radford are bakers. Picture: Instagram/YouTube/The Radford Family

By Hope Wilson

What does the Radford's bakery look like and do they work there? Here are all the answers.

Sue Radford, 48, and her husband Noel, 52, have become household names after featuring in the television series 22 Kids & Counting, but did you know they owned a bakery?

Proud baker Noel has run the pie shop for decades, often posting videos of their bakery on YouTube and allowing the camera crew to film him at work for their TV show.

After becoming a prominent part of the Radford's lives, the bakery has gained a lot of interest over the years, as fans are keen to explore the famous pie shop.

Where is the Radford's pie shop and what does it look like? Here is everything you need to know.

Sue and Noel Radford own a bakery. Picture: Channel 5

Where is the Radford pie shop?

Radford's Pie Company is located in Morecambe, Lancashire.

A number of Noel and Sue's children work in the pie shop and are often featured in their show 22 Kids and Counting.

Noel and Sue Radford's children work in the bakery. Noel pictured with daughter Chloe Radford. Picture: Channel 5

How long have the Radford's owned their pie shop?

Sue and Noel Radford have owned their pie shop since 1999.

Their son Luke works at the bakery packing pies, while their daughter Chloe helps make the pies and come up with their delicious recipes.

Noel and Chloe Radford spend lots of time in the pie shop. Picture: Channel 5

What's inside the Radford bakery?

Sue and Noel's bakery is filled with machinery to help cook their tasty food.

The kitchen includes a bratt pan which can be filled with enough steak to cook 240 pies, a five station pie blocker which sets the pastry in the case, a mechanic pastry roller, a pie oven which can bake 300 pies an hour, and an L sealer.

The Radford bakery is filled with equipment. Picture: YouTube/The Radford Family

How much money does the Radford pie shop make?

According to the Daily Mail, the Radford pie shop sales are around £9.2million, not including manufacturing costs.

How do the Radford's make their money?

The Radford family make their money through their pie shop, the Radford's Pie Company.

Sue and Noel's net worth is said to be around £975,000.

The Radford family create lots of different flavoured pies. Picture: YouTube/The Radford Family

How much are the Radford pies?

According to their website, the Radford pies start at £3.95.

Their flavoured pies include Steak & Ale, Minced Beef & Onion, Chicken & Gammon and Cheese & Onion.

