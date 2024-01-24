Sue Radford faces backlash after fans spot editing blunder on 22 Kids and Counting

Sue Radford fans noticed an editing error during the latest 22 Kids and Counting episode. Picture: Channel 4/Channel 5

By Hope Wilson

Sue and Noel Radford fans are unhappy with the latest 22 Kids and Counting episode.

Sue Radford, 48, and her family are facing backlash after fans noticed a continuity error during the recent episode of 22 Kids and Counting.

On Sunday night's episode, viewers watched as the mum-of-22 opened up about her family friend who was recently diagnosed with cancer, leading to the Radford's receiving an outpouring of support. However later in the episode, fans noticed an editing error which they could not ignore.

Britain's biggest family- who have recently moved into their 'dream home'- were seen discussing their plans for Father's Day, when viewers spotted Sue's hair mysteriously change length.

Fans took to X, formally known as Twitter, to discuss the editing error, with one user writing: "Sue had long hair when she booked the present for Fathers Day, now it’s short again. It’s such a load of c***. Whoever edits this needs the sack. #22Kidsandcounting."

Sue Radford appeared to have different hair lengths throughout the episode. Picture: Channel 5

Another added: "They aren’t even pretending to have continuity in this set up show now. Sue’s hair is short then long then short then long again. #22kidsandcounting."

With a third stating: "Ooh look Sue’s got her hair long again. It will be short in a second #22Kidsandcounting."

Sue Radford has also had longer hair on the show 22 Kids and Counting. Picture: Channel 5

This isn't the first time viewers have noticed continuity errors on the show.

During last week's episode, the family were in Zante when eagle-eyed viewers spotted another change in Sue's appearance.

One viewer commented on X: "What’s going on? the mum had long hair went to zante with shorter hair and a different colour and on returning is now back won’t long hair original colour! Who’s editing this? Looks as if zante was after the baby drama but fitted in for dramarama. #22kidsandcounting"

With another writing: "Sue's hair was long, then short when they went to Zante, long when they got back?! They p***** off to Zante knowing the baby had tachycardia?! So scripted and fake. #22kidsandcounting"

Watch Sue Radford on the latest episode of 22 Kids and Counting here:

Sue Radford discusses her friend’s cancer diagnosis

Sue and Noel are no strangers to reality television after starring in 15 Kids and Counting in 2012.

Since then the family have welcomed seven more children to their family and continued with their television career, appearing in 22 Kids and Counting since 2021.

Their show chronicles the lives of Sue, Noel and their children: Chris, Sophie, Chloe, Jack, Daniel, Luke, Millie, Katie, James, Ellie, Aimee, Josh, Max, Tillie, Oscar, Casper, Hallie, Phoebe, Archie, Bonnie, and youngest daughter Heidie.

Sue Radford and Noel Radford have 22 children. Picture: Instagram/The Radford Family

However their television show isn't the Radford family's only source of income.

Since 1999 Noel has run the family bakery which produces tasty pies in the Morecambe area.

Their children Luke, Daniel and Chloe have all worked in the pie shop over the years, with the Daily Mail stating the Radford pie shop sales are around £9.2million.

