Gordon Ramsay 'to reunite with Gino D'Campo and Fred Siriex for new Road Trip series'

22 June 2022, 10:26

After fears that he wouldn't return because of his busy schedule, it has now been reported that Gordon Ramsay will be back for the new series of Road Trip.

Gordon Ramsay fans will be delighted to learn that he looks set to reunite with Gino D'Campo and Fred Siriex for the new series of Road Trip.

The news will come as a relief to many, as TV chef Gino previously joked in a tweet that Gordon would 'too busy' to join them on more of their jaunts.

A TV insider told The Sun: "He is something of a victim of his own success at the moment, and he has so much on it’s tricky fitting it all in.

Road Trip first aired on screens five years ago
Road Trip first aired on screens five years ago. Picture: ITV

"He already has something of a logistical conundrum co-ordinating his diary with the busy Fred and Gino, and that’s before they try to set up a string of filming locations — which have yet to be decided.

"But they are determined to hit the road again as soon as possible and deliver the new show as planned."

Gordon Ramsay will reportedly return for the new series
Gordon Ramsay will reportedly return for the new series. Picture: ITV

The Road Trips, which have proved hugely popular with viewers since they started five years ago, see the trio visit various parts of the world together.

The last season saw them visit Greece and was due to continue in Egypt, but it was sadly cut short because of coronavirus restrictions.

