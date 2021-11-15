Gino D’Acampo says Gordon Ramsay is 'too busy' with his hair to film new Road Trip

Gordon, Gino and Fred fans are baffled by Gino's annoucnement. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Gino D'Acampo has claimed his Road Trip with Gordon Ramsay and Fred Sirieix will no longer be filming.

Gordon, Gino and Fred fans were left devastated after Gino D'Acampo joked the show will no longer be filming.

The trio have starred together on ITV series Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip since 2018, where they enjoy food adventures and a lot of mischief.

But it looks like their recent trip to Greece could be the last as Gino, 45, hinted the show had been put on hold.

He told his Instagram followers: "Breaking News…

"Unfortunately we will no longer be filming #GordonGinoandFred mainly because @gordongram is too busy working on his hair highlights in USA.

"But don’t worry guys, @fred_sirieix and I have a plan #JustinGinoandFred Coming soon…….GDx."

The This Morning chef also shared a photo of himself and Fred sleeping alongside the announcement.

One person commented: "Noooo!!!!!! Please reunite the trio!"

"Noooooo the 3 of u are the best, gutted but Fred and Gino will still be good, Gordon plz come back,” said another, while a third added: "Oh no!! 😢 excited to see what’s next though!"

Someone else said: "Got to have Gordon in it, I love it when Gino winds him up."

An ITV spokesperson has since confirmed to Heart.co.uk: "Making a show that involves international travel during this period with the knock on effect of Covid-19 restrictions has been challenging, but Gordon, Gino and Fred has not been cancelled."

This comes after Gino previously told us the show had been commissioned for plenty more shows in the future.

In an interview early this year, the star said: “We’re planning to go to Asia, Australia, Canada, India and Africa.

“There are a lot of places we want to go, it just depends on the schedule and the time and everything.

“We have been commissioned to do 22 more shows.”

Gordon, Gino and Fred has been on since 2018. Picture: Instagram

This comes after The Sun revealed that Gordon, Gino and Fred were forced to cut their latest Road Trip series early after a Covid outbreak.

The trio had to fly home just days after arriving because bosses couldn’t guarantee their safety.

A TV source told the publication: “Once the lads reached Egypt after a great time in Greece, there was a Covid outbreak, with many of the locals catching it.

"It soon became apparent the Egypt production team were not taking the protocols as seriously as they should, so Gordon pulled the plug on the advice of the show’s producers after some frantic calls to ITV.

"They flew straight home into quarantine and thankfully nobody picked up anything.

"It was the sensible thing to do, but it’s gutting as the latest instalment of the hit won’t be as long."

Heart.co.uk has reached out to ITV for comment.