Gino D'Acampo rose to fame as a chef on This Morning, but has since gone on to become one of the most well-known celebrities in the UK.

He was born in Naples, Italy, but moved to London to work in The Orchard Restaurant in 1995.

The 44-year-old got his first taste of TV work when he was roped in to guest present Great Food Live and UKTV Food.

Now he has a spring of restaurants, TV shows and cookery books under his belt.

What is Gino D’Acampo’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gino has a fortune of around $10million (£8million).

Gino has earned his fortune through appearing on a long list of TV shows, including This Morning, Celebrity Juice and Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip.

He was crowned King of the Jungle on I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here back in 2009 and has also fronted his own cooking shows, including Gino's Italian Escape and There's No Taste Like Home.

The TV star - who shares three children with wife Jessica - is also the co-owner of Bontà Italia Ltd which supplies Italian ingredients.

In 2013, D'Acampo launched a chain of five restaurants with his name followed by My Pasta Bar or My Restaurant,.

His first Pasta Bar opened on Fleet Street, with others in Leadenhall Market, Bishopsgate, Euston railway station, The Manchester Corn Exchange, and Camden Town.

He has worked developing ready meals for Tesco, and now more than 11 cook books to his name.

Many fans may not realise that Gino has also won six Guinness World Records, including making 22 ravioli in two minutes.

When it comes to his TV work, the dad-of-three was also the face of the latest series of Family Fortunes, after taking over from Vernon Kay.

He also fronted his own game show Gino's Win Your Wish List, which gave contestants the chance to win a dream holiday.

