Who is Gino D'Campo's wife and how many children do they have?

Gino D'ACampo and his family. Picture: Instagram

How long has Gino D'ACampo been married and what are his children's names?

Cheeky chef Gino D'ACampo is back on our screens for brand new Christmas special Gordon, Gino and Fred: Desperately Seeking Santa.

In the festive episode, he will be joined by his two best friends Gordon Ramday and Fred Sirieix as they travel to Lapland in their trusted RV.

But what do we know about Gino D'ACampo's family? And how long has he been married? Find out everything…

Who is Gino D'ACampo's wife?

Gino D'ACampo is married to Jessica Stellina after the pair met when he was just 19 and working in Sylvester Stallone’s Mambo King restaurant in Marbella.

Jessica is half-English and half-Italian, and while the pair split for around a year, the pair reunited and relocated to the UK together.

How long has Gino D'Acampo been married?

Gino and Jessica married in 2002, when Gino was just 24-years-old.

They tied the knot following Gino’s two year stint in prison in 1998, after he was convicted of burgling singer Neil Young’s house in London.

He said getting married marked a new start in his life, telling The Independent: "I was a boy, so I decided to get married and then I will be a man.

"When I decide something, I have to do something to make it happen."

How many children does Gino D'ACampo have?

Gino shares three children with wife Jessica - 18-year-old Luciano, 15-year-old Rocco and seven-year-old Mia.

In June 2020 the This Morning chef shared adorable throwback pics of his family as he wished his eldest a happy 18th birthday.

He wrote: "Buon Compleanno to my big boy ! @lucidacampo. Have a Fantastico birthday 😘 GDx."

Gino also recently told us he really appreciated spending time with his children over lockdown after they decided to isolate in Sardinia for the whole summer.

He said: “That is a time I will never get to spend with my children again, four months in the summer and it was magical.”