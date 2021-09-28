Gordon, Gino & Fred fans in hysterics as Gordon Ramsay covers Gino D’Acampo in mud

28 September 2021, 07:36

Gordon, Gino and Fred are back with a brand new series
Gordon, Gino and Fred are back with a brand new series. Picture: ITV

Gordon Ramsay was seen rubbing mud all over Gino D’Acampo in the hilarious news series of Gordon, Gino & Fred Go Greek.

Gordon, Gino & Fred Go Greek was back with a bang last night, with our favourite trio kicking off their tour around Santorini.

But it didn’t take long for Gordon Ramsay, Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieix to have their viewers in stitches as they climbed into a mud bath.

It was Gino’s idea to take his friends to the island’s volcanic hot springs, where they all stripped down to get into the muddy water.

Gordon was forced to rub mud into Gino
Gordon was forced to rub mud into Gino. Picture: ITV
Gordon, Gino and Fred enjoyed a mud bath in Santorini
Gordon, Gino and Fred enjoyed a mud bath in Santorini. Picture: ITV

“This is going to rejuvenate you, and, let’s be honest, some of us need a bit of rejuvenation,” Gino, 45, told Gordon, 54.

The Italian chef then told them they needed to rub handfuls of the dirt on themselves as it is ‘good for the skin’.

Looking less than impressed, Gordon was called upon to help massage the mud into Gino’s body.

Things got even funnier when Gino bent over in front of his pal, as Gordon continued to rub the purifying sand into his back.

Unsurprisingly, viewers found the whole thing hilarious, with one writing on Twitter: "Gino looks way too happy being massaged by @GordonRamsay from behind #GordonGinoAndFred".

Gordon, Gino and Fred have returned for a new series of their road trip
Gordon, Gino and Fred have returned for a new series of their road trip. Picture: Twitter

“I love that #GordonGinoandFred is back they are completely chaotic ,” said another, while a third added: “This looks very wrong! you guys are just so naughty and hilarious #GordonGinoandFred."

A fourth said: “Who ever put these 3 together is a genius. Love these guys. Roll on the belly laughing @Ginofantastico @GordonRamsay @fredsirieix1 #GordonGinoandFred.”

Elsewhere in the show, Gino dressed in lobster Pyjamas as the trio went out to try and catch lobsters.

This comes after Gino told us last year that he couldn’t wait to get back on the road again with his best friends.

He said: “We are three friends who have known each other a long time and get to travel the world together.

“We can do whatever we want, see and meet whoever we want, it’s the best job ever.”

Asked about future series' of the show, he added; “We’re planning to go to Asia, Australia, Canada, India and Africa.

“There are a lot of places we want to go, it just depends on the schedule and the time and everything.

“We have been commissioned to do 22 more shows.”

