Who is Gordon Ramsay's wife and how many children do they have?

Gordon Ramsay and his wife share five children. Picture: PA Images/Instagram

Who are Gordon Ramsay's children? Here's what we know about the TV chef's family...

Gordon Ramsay has become a household name thanks to his string of successful restaurants, TV appearances and recipe books.

The Michelin star chef now has a whopping 35 restaurants and has starred on shows Hell’s Kitchen, Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares and Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip.

But let’s find out a little bit more about Gordon and his family life…

Who is Gordon Ramsay's wife?

Gordon is married to 46-year-old Tana Ramsay after the pair tied the knot in 1996.

Tana was born in Croydon and trained as a teacher, before turning her hand to cooking.

Just like her husband, Tana has written her own cookbooks focussing on family meals and has also appeared on TV shows such as UKTV's Market Kitchen.

In 2010, Tana appeared on Dancing on Ice paired with pro skater Stuart Widdall, and was voted out in week four.

How many children do Gordon and Tana Ramsay have?

Gordon and Tana have five children together.

Gordon Ramsay with his eldest children. Picture: Getty Images

The eldest is 23-year-old Megan, followed by twins, Holly and Jack, who recently turned 21-years-old.

Matilda (Tilly) is 19-years-old, while youngest Oscar, was born in April 2019.

While Megan graduated from University in 2019 with a degree in philosophy, Holly is signed to a modelling agency and Jack has joined the Royal Marines.

As for Tilly, she has recently become a TikTok star after sharing hilarious videos with her famous dad.

In one particularly funny video, Tilly pranked her dad with a ‘disappearing egg’ trick which sees her pretending to squeeze an egg into a water bottle without breaking it.

When Gordon then looks into the bottle to take a look, his cheeky daughter squirts the water in his face and smashes the egg on his head.

She posted the video with the caption: "I'm still running far far away....," and Gordon reposted it to his Instagram, saying, "Someone did the dishes last night in the Ramsay household..."

Tilly has also made several appearances on TV alongside her dad to showcase her own cooking skills, and even penned a recipe book.

Her show Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch, was broadcast on CBBC and followed the whole family during their summers at their house in LA.

