Gordon Ramsay joins TikTok to savagely rate others' food tutorials and they're hilarious

Gordon's videos are hilarious. Picture: TikTok

By Mared Parry

The professional chef is known for his brutal takedowns and comments.

Gordon Ramsay has joined TikTok and is entertaining everyone with his hilarious shut-downs of people's sub-par cooking videos.

The Michelin-starred chef has made a name in showbiz through his TV shows Hell's Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares, where he is famed for shouting insults and being highly critical.

And it looks like lockdown boredom has got to the 53-year-old as he's started doing the same on TikTok, although he's had to cut out his famous swear words as the app doesn't allow it.

Gordon's daughter Tilly, 18, has become a bit of a star on the app, and roped in her dad for some hilarious videos at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and it seems like the love of making short entertaining clips has rubbed off on him.

Having racked up an impressive 8.8m followers on the app, Gordon has slated endless food videos, making savage quips and comments about people's apparent 'hacks'.

The star has even roasted his own daughter Holly who attempted to recreate one of his own dishes.

All of Gordon's hilarious videos are racking up millions of views and likes, with comments all joking about how obvious it is that he's trying so hard not to swear.

