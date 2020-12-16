Is First Dates' Fred Sirieix married and does he have children?

Fred Sirieix is engaged. Picture: Instagram

Who is Fred Sirieix's partner? And when did he get engaged? Here's what we know...

First Dates' maître D Fred Sirieix is back on our screens for brand new Christmas special Gordon, Gino and Fred: Desperately Seeking Santa.

In the festive episode, the three friends are heading to Lapland in their RV on a mission to meet Father Christmas in the flesh.

But does Fred Sirieix have a partner and who is he engaged to? Here’s what we know…

Is Fred Sirieix married?

Fred Sirieix is not married, but he was in a relationship with the mother of his children for 12 years.

The pair have now split up, with Fred recently getting engaged to his new partner.

Read More: Which First Dates couples are still together and who is married with babies after meeting on the Channel 4 show?

Who is Fred Sirieix engaged to?

Fred Sirieix has never revealed the name of his other half, but in January 2018 he confirmed he was in a new relationship with a woman he nicknamed Fruitcake.

In March 2020, he then revealed on Instagram they had got engaged.

Sharing a selfie of the pair, he wrote at the time: "#fruitcake🍫❤️ said yes 💍."

His First Dates co-star Cici Coleman commented: "Awww Fred!!!!! So so happy for you both ❤️❤️❤️."

The pair’s ceremony has been put on hold due to the pandemic, but Fred recently revealed he would like to wed his fiancé abroad.

During an interview with the Sun Online, he said of his engagement: “We are delighted.

“As soon as all this is over we are off to Negril [Jamaica] for a party on the beach.”

Does Fred Sirieix have children?

Fred is a dad of two children from his previous relationship - 16-year-old Andrea and 11-year-old Lucien.

His daughter Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix is a professional diver and recently won the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year 2020.

Fred has previously opened up about being a dad, telling Closer magazine: “Happiness is hearing your kids tell you that they love you.

“Having dinner with friends and enjoying it with a nice bottle of wine. These are the things that really nice ways of achieving joie de vivre.”

Now Read: Gordon Ramsey's travel show with Gino D'Campo and Fred Sirieix gets two new series'