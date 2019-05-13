Which First Dates couples are still together and who is married with babies after meeting on the Channel 4 show?

These couples found love on First Dates. Picture: Channel 4

By Alice Dear

First Dates is the show where people head to the famous London restaurant to find love, but which couples are still going strong?

Channel 4's First Dates is one of the most popular dating shows on TV right now, as people tune in to watch strangers meet at the London restaurant for a blind date.

While some of these dates have been disastrous, many of them go very well and even end in people finding 'the one'.

Recently, Elan and Cindy from the show announced they were engaged and planning their big day.

So who else is still together, who is married and is there a First Dates baby?

Elan and Cindy: Engaged

The most recent success story to come out of First Dates is Elan Cohen and Cindy Thompson.

The couple recently announce they are engaged to be married.

Posting on the First Dates Instagram Twitter account, the couple shared a video message, revealing they are on “cloud nine”.

Hema and Ajai: Married

Hema and Ajai’s first date wasn’t perfect when Hema admitted to Ajai that she wasn’t too keen on his moustache.

The couple spoke about marriage on their first date, and then went on to tie the knot in 2018 after two tears together.

On their first date, Ajai said of Hema: “She’s bright, she’s beautiful, she’s engaging."

Hema and Ajai married after meeting on the Channel 4 dating show. Picture: Channel 4

Doreen and James: Still going strong

Doreen and James met on First Dates in 2017 and instantly hit it off.

James had lost his wife and Doreen’s husband had run off with a younger lady when they met on the show.

The couple bonded over flowers on their date and are still going strong today.

James and Doreen hit it off when they met at the First Dates restaurant. Picture: Channel 4

Will and Fran: Still going strong

Will and Fran returned to the First Dates restaurant ten months after they met on the show.

Talking about their romance, Fran admitted she was very much in love.

Will and Fran are still going strong, with Fran admitting they are in love. Picture: Channel 4

Ibiba and Aarron: Welcomed a baby

Ibiba and Aarron have started a family since meeting on First Dates.

The pair met on the show in 2016 and welcomed their daughter Aziza in April 2017.

The couple announced they were pregnant when they returned to the First Dates restaurant. Picture: Channel 4

Greig and Shaun: Engaged

Greig and Shaun are engaged after meeting on First Dates.

The couple announced their engagement in 2017, writing on Twitter: “I have some absolutely fantastic news for you all, sorry if I haven’t managed to speak to you over the weekend in person.

"Last week I asked Mr Greig Fairweather to marry me. And he said yes! Beyond thrilled, happy and excited. Haven’t stopped smiling.”