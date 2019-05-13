Which First Dates couples are still together and who is married with babies after meeting on the Channel 4 show?

13 May 2019, 12:57

These couples found love on First Dates
These couples found love on First Dates. Picture: Channel 4
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

First Dates is the show where people head to the famous London restaurant to find love, but which couples are still going strong?

Channel 4's First Dates is one of the most popular dating shows on TV right now, as people tune in to watch strangers meet at the London restaurant for a blind date.

While some of these dates have been disastrous, many of them go very well and even end in people finding 'the one'.

Recently, Elan and Cindy from the show announced they were engaged and planning their big day.

So who else is still together, who is married and is there a First Dates baby?

Elan and Cindy: Engaged

The most recent success story to come out of First Dates is Elan Cohen and Cindy Thompson.

The couple recently announce they are engaged to be married.

Posting on the First Dates Instagram Twitter account, the couple shared a video message, revealing they are on “cloud nine”.

Hema and Ajai: Married

Hema and Ajai’s first date wasn’t perfect when Hema admitted to Ajai that she wasn’t too keen on his moustache.

The couple spoke about marriage on their first date, and then went on to tie the knot in 2018 after two tears together.

On their first date, Ajai said of Hema: “She’s bright, she’s beautiful, she’s engaging."

Hema and Ajai married after meeting on the Channel 4 dating show
Hema and Ajai married after meeting on the Channel 4 dating show. Picture: Channel 4

Doreen and James: Still going strong

Doreen and James met on First Dates in 2017 and instantly hit it off.

James had lost his wife and Doreen’s husband had run off with a younger lady when they met on the show.

The couple bonded over flowers on their date and are still going strong today.

James and Doreen hit it off when they met at the First Dates restaurant
James and Doreen hit it off when they met at the First Dates restaurant. Picture: Channel 4

Will and Fran: Still going strong

Will and Fran returned to the First Dates restaurant ten months after they met on the show.

Talking about their romance, Fran admitted she was very much in love.

Will and Fran are still going strong, with Fran admitting they are in love
Will and Fran are still going strong, with Fran admitting they are in love. Picture: Channel 4

Ibiba and Aarron: Welcomed a baby

Ibiba and Aarron have started a family since meeting on First Dates.

The pair met on the show in 2016 and welcomed their daughter Aziza in April 2017.

The couple announced they were pregnant when they returned to the First Dates restaurant
The couple announced they were pregnant when they returned to the First Dates restaurant. Picture: Channel 4

Greig and Shaun: Engaged

Greig and Shaun are engaged after meeting on First Dates.

The couple announced their engagement in 2017, writing on Twitter: “I have some absolutely fantastic news for you all, sorry if I haven’t managed to speak to you over the weekend in person.

"Last week I asked Mr Greig Fairweather to marry me. And he said yes! Beyond thrilled, happy and excited. Haven’t stopped smiling.”

Grieg and Shaun got engaged shortly after meeting and falling in love
Grieg and Shaun got engaged shortly after meeting and falling in love. Picture: Channel 4

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The horror film The Curse of La Llororna was played instead of Detective Pikachu

Children left crying as horror movie shown instead of Detective Pikachu at cinema

Lifestyle

I'm A Celebrity won an award at the BAFTAs

BAFTA viewers touched as Ant McPartlin pushes Holly Willoughby to accept I’m A Celebrity TV award
The Jeremy Kyle Show has been suspended

The Jeremy Kyle Show SUSPENDED and pulled off air after contestant dies a week after filming
James 'Arg' Argent is off TOWIE.

James Argent ‘sacked from Towie after testing positive for cocaine’

Celebrities

Sky's new drama looks at the life and court of the Russian empress.

Sky releases dramatic Catherine the Great trailer starring Helen Mirren

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Katie Price is training to become a paramedic

Katie Price shocks fans by revealing she's becoming a PARAMEDIC

Celebrities

Chuckle Brothers asset

Paul Chuckle hits out at BAFTA as they miss Barry Chuckle off memorial segment

Celebrities

The Twitter poll has sparked a huge debate

A Twitter poll has people debating whether or not you should wash your legs

Lifestyle

This year's BAFTA awards was full of stunning fashion ensembles

BAFTAs 2019: The best outfits and dresses ranked

Fashion

The Bake Off judge, 53, splashed the cash at Chester racecourse to mark his girlfriend’s 24th birthday.

Paul Hollywood lavishes girlfriend Summer Monteys-Fullam with kisses and gifts on her 24th birthday
The Music For Your Mind event will see Roxanne open up about her depression and PTSD.

Roxanne Pallett lands first job since Celebrity Big Brother scandal

Celebrities