This Maine Coon cat is so big people often mistake him for a dog
19 August 2022, 14:52
Kefir the Maine Coon stands as tall as a small child, and he's not done growing yet.
A Maine Coon cat called Kefir has become a viral superstar after his owner started sharing pictures of him online.
Kefir is one-year and nine-months-old and weighs a whopping 26.5 pounds.
In fact, when he stands up he is as tall as a small child.
Yulia Minina, Kefir's owner, said that the huge cat may not be done growing either, as the cat breed usually continues growing until they hit three-years-old.
Maine Coons are the second largest domestic cat breed in the world and originated in the U.S. state of Maine, where it is the official state cat.
While they can grow up to one meter long, Maine Coons are known as gentle giants and are very sweet-tempered.
Yulia told Pets Radar: "The look is generally like that of a person, and Kefir has a formidable appearance, but he is a very affectionate and modest child.”
She went on to add: “When friends and acquaintances come to the house, all the attention is on him and he willingly allows himself to be stroked.
“But when strangers come to the house, everyone first confuses him with a dog.”
Read more:
- Dog suffers consequences after trying to make friends with porcupine
- Landlords must allow renters to have pets in new Government plans
- Millennials love their pets more than their siblings, new study claims