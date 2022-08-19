This Maine Coon cat is so big people often mistake him for a dog

19 August 2022, 14:52

Kefir the Maine Coon cat is only one-year-old, which means he's not done growing!
Kefir the Maine Coon cat is only one-year-old, which means he's not done growing! Picture: Instagram/@yuliyamnn
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Kefir the Maine Coon stands as tall as a small child, and he's not done growing yet.

A Maine Coon cat called Kefir has become a viral superstar after his owner started sharing pictures of him online.

Kefir is one-year and nine-months-old and weighs a whopping 26.5 pounds.

In fact, when he stands up he is as tall as a small child.

Yulia Minina, Kefir's owner, said that the huge cat may not be done growing either, as the cat breed usually continues growing until they hit three-years-old.

Kefir is 26.5 pounds and could grow up to one metre long
Kefir is 26.5 pounds and could grow up to one metre long. Picture: Instagram/@yuliyamnn

Maine Coons are the second largest domestic cat breed in the world and originated in the U.S. state of Maine, where it is the official state cat.

Maine Coons are the second largest domestic cat breed in the world
Maine Coons are the second largest domestic cat breed in the world. Picture: Instagram/@yuliyamnn

While they can grow up to one meter long, Maine Coons are known as gentle giants and are very sweet-tempered.

Kefir's owner says that when people visit the house they often mistake him for a dog
Kefir's owner says that when people visit the house they often mistake him for a dog. Picture: Instagram/@yuliyamnn

Yulia told Pets Radar: "The look is generally like that of a person, and Kefir has a formidable appearance, but he is a very affectionate and modest child.”

She went on to add: “When friends and acquaintances come to the house, all the attention is on him and he willingly allows himself to be stroked.

“But when strangers come to the house, everyone first confuses him with a dog.”

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Katrina Ridley talks through the most sustainable period products

Best sustainable period products for 2022 including menstrual cups and reusable pads

Jake Maddock thinks 10 years is an ideal age gap in a relationship

Relationship coach claims women should date men 10 years older than them

Would you be happy with your child's school installing CCTV in the car park?

Schools install CCTV to catch out parents breaking 'drop off' parking rules

You could get up to £156 a week in benefits if you snore

Snorers can get up to £156 a week in benefits

You will be charged to go to Europe next year

More than 20 European countries set to charge UK tourists to enter

News

Trending on Heart

Gerard Butler paid tribute to his 'dear friend' Darius

Gerard Butler pays tribute to 'dear friend' Darius Danesh Campbell following tragic death

Celebrities

Vogue Williams has called out a plane passenger

Vogue Williams calls out passenger who refused to swap seats on a plane for her kids

Celebrities

Bradley Walsh was shocked by The Chase contestants

The Chase’s Bradley Walsh gobsmacked as two contestants break record

TV & Movies

Rose Ayling-Ellis has quit EastEnders

Why did EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis quit soap as Frankie Lewis?

TV & Movies

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell welcomed their first baby last week

Chloe Madeley thanks midwives after revealing childbirth 'do not go to plan'

Celebrities

ITV's The Suspect episode guide

The Suspect episode guide: How many episodes of the ITV drama are there and when is it next on?

TV & Movies

The full Married at First Sight UK line up

When will Married at First Sight 2022 start on E4?

TV & Movies

Joe Swash helped an elderly woman get the hospital this week

Joe Swash rescues 95-year-old grandmother by carrying her into hospital

Celebrities

Simone Lahbib played Katy Lewis in EastEnders

Inside EastEnders star Simone Lahbib's life with famous husband and actress daughter

TV & Movies

Meet the Married at First Sight UK experts

Who are the Married At First Sight UK experts? Meet Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas

TV & Movies

Are any of the MAFS UK couples still together now?

Married at First Sight UK 2021: Are any of the couples still together now?

TV & Movies

Here's the Married at First Sight UK couples still together

Are any of the Married at First Sight UK couples still together? And where are they now?

TV & Movies

Pop Idol star Darius had a varied career

Darius Campbell Danesh’s incredible career from Pop Idol to the West End

Celebrities

Katie Piper was rushed to hospital for an emergency eye operation after her husband noticed a black circle in her left eye

Katie Piper rushed to hospital for emergency eye operation

Celebrities

Cliff Parisi is married to TV producer Tara

Inside EastEnders star Cliff Parisi's life with TV producer wife and children

TV & Movies