This Maine Coon cat is so big people often mistake him for a dog

Kefir the Maine Coon cat is only one-year-old, which means he's not done growing! Picture: Instagram/@yuliyamnn

By Alice Dear

Kefir the Maine Coon stands as tall as a small child, and he's not done growing yet.

A Maine Coon cat called Kefir has become a viral superstar after his owner started sharing pictures of him online.

Kefir is one-year and nine-months-old and weighs a whopping 26.5 pounds.

In fact, when he stands up he is as tall as a small child.

Yulia Minina, Kefir's owner, said that the huge cat may not be done growing either, as the cat breed usually continues growing until they hit three-years-old.

Kefir is 26.5 pounds and could grow up to one metre long. Picture: Instagram/@yuliyamnn

Maine Coons are the second largest domestic cat breed in the world and originated in the U.S. state of Maine, where it is the official state cat.

Maine Coons are the second largest domestic cat breed in the world. Picture: Instagram/@yuliyamnn

While they can grow up to one meter long, Maine Coons are known as gentle giants and are very sweet-tempered.

Kefir's owner says that when people visit the house they often mistake him for a dog. Picture: Instagram/@yuliyamnn

Yulia told Pets Radar: "The look is generally like that of a person, and Kefir has a formidable appearance, but he is a very affectionate and modest child.”

She went on to add: “When friends and acquaintances come to the house, all the attention is on him and he willingly allows himself to be stroked.

“But when strangers come to the house, everyone first confuses him with a dog.”

