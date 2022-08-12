Dog suffers consequences after trying to make friends with porcupine

Bentley is a farm dog who likes to make friends with the wild porcupines. Picture: TikTok/Camryn Johnston

By Alice Dear

Boxer Dog Bentley has been sent to the vet 13 times because of his curiosity with porcupines.

An adorable dog called Bentley has gone viral after his owner shared how the canine's interest in porcupines continues to backfire for him.

Bentley the Boxer Dog is the fur baby of Camryn Johnston who has shared footage of her dog's porcupine injuries on her TikTok page.

The most recent incident, which Camryn shared online, happened last month when she revealed this is the 13th time the dog has been sent to the vet to have porcupine quills removed from his face.

Posting a video of the canine, she wrote: "Bentley did it again... 13th time and still never learned."

After people shared their concern for Bentley, Camryn updated her followers with a video the next day, explaining: "Bentley is doing well!! With meds and sleep he should be back to doing his job around the farm!"

Bentley is a farm dog, which means he's often out and about exploring, and has obviously not learnt his lesson from the first, second, or ten other times this has happened.

The quills of a porcupine are created to cause as much damage as possible as they are the animal's special defence mechanism.

The quills are painful when removed and so pet owners are always told to take their dog or cat to the vet to have them taken out.

Porcupine injuries are painful for dogs and can cause serious health issues, which is why it is important to act fast if they have quills embedded in their skin.

