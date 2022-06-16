Landlords must allow renters to have pets in new Government plans

16 June 2022, 16:05

A landlord cannot immediately deny a request to have a pet in a rented property
A landlord cannot immediately deny a request to have a pet in a rented property. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Tenants will have the legal right to keep their pets in rented homes under plans published this week.

Landlords will be forced to allow their tenants to have pets in their rented property.

This is according to new Government plans published today as part of the proposals from The Fairer Private Rented Sector's White Paper.

They want to make it easier for tenants to have their much-loved pets in their homes by "giving all tenants the right to request a pet in their house".

A landlord will be required to consider the request and cannot refuse it for unreasonable reasons.

The new plans will mean renters don't have to part with their beloved pets
The new plans will mean renters don't have to part with their beloved pets. Picture: Getty

According to research from the English Private Landlord Survey taken in 2021, 45 per cent of landlords are unwilling to let to tenants with pets.

Due to this, people have been forced to give up their beloved pets when moving, while others have been deprived of the chance to bring a pet into the home which could offer them both mental and physical support.

They Government write in the Fairer Private Rented Sector White Paper: "Domestic pets can bring joy, happiness, and comfort to their owners, as well as supporting their mental and physical wellbeing including through challenging times."

Landlords will not be able to deny the request for a pet immediately
Landlords will not be able to deny the request for a pet immediately. Picture: Getty

This change comes as part of the Government's overall plans to improve the lives of renters, 2.8 million of whom they say are living in homes "that are not fit for the 21st century".

In more detail, the plans state that they will "legislate to ensure landlords do not unreasonably withhold consent when a tenant requests to have a pet in their home, with the tenant able to challenge a decision".

They add: "Alongside this, we will make it easier for landlords to accept pets by amending the Tenant Fees Act 2019 to include pet insurance as a permitted payment. This means landlords will be able to require pet insurance, so that any damage to their property is covered."

Landlords will have to provide a good reason why the tenant can't have an animal
Landlords will have to provide a good reason why the tenant can't have an animal. Picture: Getty

The Government says they will also "work with landlords and other groups to encourage a common-sense approach".

"Pets can bring a huge amount of joy and we are committed to supporting responsible pet ownership in the PRS", they write: "Alongside greater security and quality, these measures will help tenants truly feel like their house is their home."

As part of creating a positive renting experience, they will also be encouraging landlords to allow "reasonable requests" by tenants to redecorate, including hanging pictures and changing appliances.

Tenants will only be able to do this "provided they return the property to its original state when they leave".

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

An expert has revealed how often you should be washing your pillows

Bed expert reveals how often we should be washing our pillows
What should I do if I see a dog locked in a hot car?

What should I do if I see a dog locked in a hot car?

Heatstroke in dogs can be fatal, so it's important to keep them as safe as possible

When is it too hot to walk your dog?

Heart is partnering with Pride in London and Brighton & Hove Pride

Heart is officially partnering with Pride in London and Brighton & Hove Pride
You can not buy a dog gazebo for the hot weather

You can now buy a dog bed gazebo just in time for the heatwave

Trending on Heart

Sue Radford has posted pics of her enjoying the new hot tub

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford poses in new £27k 'swimming pool' hot tub

Celebrities

Ryan Gosling is playing Ken in the live-action remake of Barbie

Ryan Gosling transforms into Ken in first-look of new Barbie film

TV & Movies

A Matilda reboot is in the works

First look at Matilda reboot - with Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchball

TV & Movies

Blue Ivy looked so much like her mum Beyoncé at the NBA finals this week

Blue Ivy, 10, is the spitting image of mum Beyoncé in new pictures

Showbiz

Billie Faiers is pregnant with her third child

Billie Faiers announces she's pregnant with her third child

Celebrities

Fans of Squid Game can apply to take part in a real-life version of the show

Netflix announces real-life Squid Game reality show with £3.7m prize

TV & Movies

Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb have been spotted on Barry Island...

Is Gavin and Stacey returning? Pam and Mick spotted in Barry

Celebrities

Peter Andre gifted Junior a £25k car for his 17th birthday

Peter Andre buys son Junior a £25,000 car for his 17th birthday

Celebrities

Sue Radford has showed off the latest addition to her garden

Sue Radford has £27k 'swimming pool' hot tub lifted into garden with a crane

Celebrities

Squid Game season two is coming...

Major Squid Game season two details confirmed by Netflix

TV & Movies

Alex and Olivia have welcomed their first baby

Love Island stars Alex and Olivia Bowen welcome first baby

Celebrities

Liam reportedly leaves the villa in tonight's episode

Love Island's Liam Llewellyn 'quits the show'

TV & Movies

Here's how to watch Love Island in the UK and US

How to watch Love Island 2022 in the UK and US

TV & Movies

Here's our top LGBTQ+ books to read to your kids

Top 10 LGBTQ+ children's books to educate and celebrate

Do you share a bed with your partner? (stock image)

Doctor warns couples against sharing a bed