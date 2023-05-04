Rescue dog walks 40 miles across country to his old family home

4 May 2023, 16:30

Cooper walked 40 miles to his old family home
Cooper walked 40 miles to his old family home. Picture: Facebook/Lost Paws NI
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

A rescue dog who was missing his old family walked alone for 27 days across fields, country roads and main roads back to the house he once called home.

This week, the most amazing story of a dog's journey back to his old home surfaced online and it is as heartwarming as it is heartbreaking.

Cooper is a Golden Retriever who was recently adopted by a new owner, Nigel, after his former family gave him up. The reasons he was given up for adoption are unknown.

Nigel adopted Cooper with hopes that he would make a good companion for his other dog, Molly.

Last month, Nigel was about to take Molly and Cooper out for their first walk together when the canine ran off. After failing to locate the Golden Retriever, Nigel contacted charity Lost Paws NI to report his pet missing.

Cooper the Golden Retriever has been nicknamed 'Cooper Gump' after travelling 40 miles across Northern Ireland
Cooper the Golden Retriever has been nicknamed 'Cooper Gump' after travelling 40 miles across Northern Ireland. Picture: Facebook/Lost Paws NI

The charity set up feeding stations across the local area and spoke to locals, however, it took three weeks before they finally started getting answers about where Cooper was.

It turns out Cooper had travelled from the town centre of Dungannon, through Cookstown and Magherafelt and all the way to Tobermore, where his old family live.

The charity calculated that Cooper must have walked a total of 40 miles, with sighting reports suggesting he travelled across main A roads, forests, fields and country roads over 27 days.

Cooper was spotted travelling across main roads, forests and fields on his journey back to his old home
Cooper was spotted travelling across main roads, forests and fields on his journey back to his old home. Picture: Facebook/Lost Paws NI

Cooper has since been returned to Nigel and is said to be settling in well to his new life with his owner and new best friend Molly.

Lost Paws NI said: “We visited him several days ago when he was caught and he was cuddled up by the fire comfortable and loved."

🚨🚨 COOPER GUMP 🚨🚨 So now the dust has settled and Cooper is safely at home getting a well deserved feast and rest we...

Posted by Lost Paws NI - Lost and Found Pets on Thursday, April 27, 2023

While many people may find the story sad, Lost Paws NI said that Nigel is "one of the most dedicated owners [they've] had the pleasure of meeting" and that Cooper's story is one of "positivity, perseverance, loyalty, battling for what you want in life and never giving up".

