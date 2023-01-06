Six-foot Newfoundland kicked out of puppy school for sitting on little dogs in his class

6 January 2023, 12:42 | Updated: 6 January 2023, 13:42

Adorable puppy Franklyn already weighs a massive nine stone, but that doesn't stop him climbing over other dogs.

A six-foot Newfoundland has been kicked out of puppy school for sitting on the smaller dogs in his class.

One-year-old Franklyn might already be nine stone, but he still thinks he’s a lapdog.

Owner Shauna Connors said she previously stopped her pets from climbing on her sofas, but Franklyn doesn’t listen and does whatever he likes.

Photos see the adorable pub sitting on Shauna’s husband Travis Connors' lap as he lies down on the sofa.

Franklyn the six-foot Newfoundland sitting on his owner
Franklyn the six-foot Newfoundland sitting on his owner. Picture: Kennedy News

Unsurprisingly, Shauna is slightly worried her sofa could collapse when her pup grows to his full size and could weigh 14st.

Shauna, who’s from Nova Scotia, Canada, said he has 'no idea how big he is' and ‘thinks of himself as a small lap-dog.’

“It’s hard to say no when he wants to cuddle,” she explained.

“It’s difficult to stop him because there’s room for him to climb up there. I’m worried my sofa’s going to buckle, because he’s really heavy.

“With previous dogs, we’d never let them on the furniture, but he’s very determined and stubborn so he does what he wants.

“He got kicked out of puppy class because he was bigger than the other dogs and he’d sit on them during playtime. He’s definitely clumsy.

“Everyone says he would be so cuddly, cute and fun to have, but they’re a lot of work. We take it day by day.

“We knew what we were signing up for, but you think you’re prepared and your house is puppy-proofed, but you forget he’s going to be so tall and do whatever he wants.”

This ‘clumsy’ pup, who stands six feet tall when he’s on his hind legs, is also described as a ‘bull in a china shop’ by his owner and has been known to smash glasses and shake the dining table while they are eating.

Franklyn the dog is six foot on his hind legs
Franklyn the dog is six foot on his hind legs. Picture: Kennedy News

Shauna added: “He doesn't mean to be destructive but he's so big and his tail is so fluffy we can't keep anything on the coffee table because they tend to go flying.

“Our reflexes have definitely improved over the past year to save the least...Catching glasses and things like that.”

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Couple welcome twins born in different years

Couple welcome twin girls born in different years

Parenting

A man accidentally left his wife on the side of the road

Husband forgets his wife after toilet break and drives off for 100 miles

Martin Lewis has revealed his money saving tip

Martin Lewis reveals simple 1p saving challenge which could save you £700

The Met Office has predicted snow over the next few weeks

UK weather: Met Office predict exact date first snow of 2023 could hit Britain

Veganuary products including food, beauty and restaurants

Veganuary 2023: The best and most exciting new vegan products launching this year

Trending on Heart

Who is Tom Bradby and what is his relationship with Prince Harry and Prince William?

Who is Tom Bradby and is he friends with Prince Harry and Prince William?

Celebrities

Rhino on The Masked Singer 2023

Who is Rhino on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

TV & Movies

Rubbish on The Masked Singer 2023

Who is Rubbish on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

TV & Movies

The Traitors is back with a brand new series

The Traitors' brand new series gets major format change

TV & Movies

Fawn on The Masked Singer 2023

Who is Fawn on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

TV & Movies

Claire Richards has been 'uncovered' as Steps star

Masked Singer fans 'work out' Knitting is Claire Richards after three major clues

TV & Movies

EastEnders fans have predicted a huge twist with Ricky Jr

EastEnders fans convinced Ricky Jnr is not the dad of Lily's baby after spotting ‘cover up’

TV & Movies

Paddy Mcguinness has hit back at claims he had surgery

Paddy McGuinness hits back at surgery claims in hilarious video

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has hinted her baby is due very soon

Stacey Solomon hints she's due to give birth very soon in baby update

Celebrities

Ryan Thomas shares pride as daughter makes acting debut in Waterloo Road

Ryan Thomas shares pride as daughter makes acting debut in Waterloo Road

TV & Movies

Pigeon on The Masked Singer 2023

Who is Pigeon on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

TV & Movies

Here's who won The Apprentice 2022

Who won The Apprentice 2022?

TV & Movies

Claude Littner has opened up about his bike accident

Why The Apprentice's Claude Littner will only appear in two episodes

TV & Movies

The Holby City set has been used in EastEnders

EastEnders' fans spot abandoned Holby City set in Kat hostage scene

TV & Movies

Jeremy Renner was hospitalised after being run over by his snow plough on Sunday

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner shares message from hospital bed after being run over by snow plough

Celebrities