Women sleep better next to their dogs than their partners, study reveals

10 September 2021, 11:54

Women sleep better next to their dogs than their partners, new research has revealed
Women sleep better next to their dogs than their partners, new research has revealed. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

It's bad news for cats and spouses as research finds women sleep more soundly next to their dogs.

Who you share a bed with can change your sleep pattern and sleep quality in a severe way.

And whether you choose to snuggle up to your partner, your cat or your dog can make all the difference in how soundly you sleep at night.

But which is the best? Well, as far as getting a good night of sleep for women, it's the dog you want in the bed.

That's right, research has found that women sleep more soundly when sharing a bed with a dog, rather than a spouse or a cat.

Dogs can be better bed partners as they have similar sleep patterns to humans and are more accommodating to their owner's sleep habits
Dogs can be better bed partners as they have similar sleep patterns to humans and are more accommodating to their owner's sleep habits. Picture: Getty

The study took place at Canisius College in New York and found that canines are better bed partners than humans – sorry girlfriend, boyfriends, husbands and wives!

Christy Hoffman, PhD, animal behaviourist and lead researcher of the study told Healthline: "We found that women commonly rate dogs as better bed partners than cats and human partners and report that their dogs enhance their sleep quality."

The study looked into the sleeping habits of 1,000 women from across the US, and also pinpointed some reasons why they found the results they did.

Cats were found to not be as accommodating to their owner's sleeping habits
Cats were found to not be as accommodating to their owner's sleeping habits. Picture: Getty

Firstly, dogs are thought to make better sleeping partners because they have more similar sleeping habits to humans than cats.

As well as this, dogs are thought to be more accommodating to their human's sleep patterns.

Hoffman explained: “In comparison to human bed partners, dogs may be better at accommodating their human’s sleep schedule.

"It’s not uncommon for human bed partners to go to bed at very different times and wake up at very different times.

"Such differences in partners’ schedules can certainly disrupt sleep. It may be that dog bed partners adapt more readily to their owner’s schedule than do human bed partners.”

Related Video:

When it comes to actually sleeping together in the bed, dogs are also less disruptive in general as they do not move much in their sleep.

Canines also scored higher on comfort and security than both cats and humans

Hoffman explained: "Some dog owners may take comfort in the thought that their dog will alert them in the case of an intruder or other type of emergency; furthermore, a dog’s bark may deter a potential intruder.

"A cat is less likely to take on this role, and so, may not provide psychological comfort in the same way a dog might."

Sorry partners, you're on the sofa for now!

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

A woman revealed her pregnancy at her friend's engagement party

Couple blasted after announcing their pregnancy at best friend's engagement dinner
You can get paid to be a luxury mansion tester

You can get paid £500 to stay in a luxury mansion with a swimming pool
Take a browse through our September lust list – everything you need for the move into autumn

September Lust List: What we're loving, buying and trying this month
Take a trip to Whitstable for the weekend

A weekend in Whitstable: Here's what to do in the beautiful seaside town

Travel

A man has been blasted for not inviting his children to his wedding

'I didn't invite my children to my wedding and now they're furious'

Trending on Heart

I'm A Celeb will once again be filmed in Gwrych Castle

Where will I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2021 be filmed?

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby and her husband attended the NTAs

Holly Willoughby fans shocked that husband Dan looks just like Phillip Schofield

Celebrities

When is I'm A Celeb back?

When does I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2021 start on ITV?

TV & Movies

It looks like there could be a second season on the way

Will there be a season two of Only Murders in the Building?

TV & Movies

Here's how to watch Married at First Sight UK

What channel is Married at First Sight UK on and how can I watch it?

TV & Movies

Netflix drop trailer for upcoming musical about Princess Diana

Netflix drop trailer for upcoming musical about Princess Diana

TV & Movies