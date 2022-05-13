You can now buy a human-size dog bed that's perfect for napping
13 May 2022, 15:09
A dog bed that's big enough for humans to sleep in has sent the internet wild.
If you've ever been green-eyed with envy watching your canine companion have a snooze on their ridiculously comfy dog bed, do we have some good news for you...
A company called Plufl has created a human-size dog bed, and it promises "ultimate napping solution".
As reported by the Mirror, A TikTok video showcasing the bed has racked up 9.5 million views, with fans branding it a "dream come true".
One person wrote: "OMG, this is my dream" while another added: "If I purchased this, I would never leave it."
A third said: "As someone who works at a vet clinic and takes naps on the huge dog bed instead of the couch during night shifts I highly approve."
If you fancy getting one of your own, the bed will set you back a pricey £320.
Defending the hefty cost, the brand said: "Our price reflects the cost of producing Plufls using ethical production and sustainable materials."
The bed is made from four-inch thick memory foam, orthopaedic foam and faux fur. The cover is also anti-microbial and machine washable.