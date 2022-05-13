You can now buy a human-size dog bed that's perfect for napping

13 May 2022, 15:09

The new bed has been a huge hit with pet-owners
The new bed has been a huge hit with pet-owners. Picture: Plufl
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

A dog bed that's big enough for humans to sleep in has sent the internet wild.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you've ever been green-eyed with envy watching your canine companion have a snooze on their ridiculously comfy dog bed, do we have some good news for you...

A company called Plufl has created a human-size dog bed, and it promises "ultimate napping solution".

As reported by the Mirror, A TikTok video showcasing the bed has racked up 9.5 million views, with fans branding it a "dream come true".

One person wrote: "OMG, this is my dream" while another added: "If I purchased this, I would never leave it."

The bed will set you bacj £320
The bed will set you bacj £320. Picture: Plufl

A third said: "As someone who works at a vet clinic and takes naps on the huge dog bed instead of the couch during night shifts I highly approve."

If you fancy getting one of your own, the bed will set you back a pricey £320.

Defending the hefty cost, the brand said: "Our price reflects the cost of producing Plufls using ethical production and sustainable materials."

The bed is made from four-inch thick memory foam, orthopaedic foam and faux fur. The cover is also anti-microbial and machine washable.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Martin Lewis has revealed how you can save money on your weekly shop

Martin Lewis reveals how to get £90 off at Sainsbury's, Morrisons and Iceland

News

You can have a more sustainable holiday

The Rethinkers podcast with Katrina Ridley: How to have a more sustainable holiday this summer

Travel

The woman has asked Mumsnet for advice

'My neighbours look over my fence to talk to each other - it's ruining my privacy'
A new puzzle challenges you to find the hidden corgi

Can you spot the corgi in the Queen's Jubilee brainteaser?

Someone has just become the UK's biggest ever lottery winner

Player becomes UK's biggest ever lottery winner with £184 million jackpot

Trending on Heart

Liam Fox plays Dan Spencer in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Liam Fox's life with co-star wife

TV & Movies

Kelly Osbourne is expecting her first baby

Kelly Osbourne announces she's pregnant with her first child

Celebrities

Sue Radford has shown fans around her new motorhome

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shows off luxury new motorhome

Celebrities

Peter Andre has spoken out on the Rebekah Vardy claims

Peter Andre shares emotional statement after Rebekah Vardy court claims

Celebrities

Who will be going back into the I'm A Celebrity jungle?

I'm A Celebrity All Stars: The full rumoured line up including Gillian McKeith and Gino D’Acampo

TV & Movies

Hairy Bikers' Si King shares health update on Dave Myers following cancer announcement

Hairy Bikers' Si King shares health update on Dave Myers following cancer announcement

Celebrities

Kellie Shirley played Carly Wicks in EastEnders

Here's where EastEnders actress Kellie Shirley is now 10 years after Carly Wicks role

TV & Movies

Adele has shared new pictures of her home with Rich Paul

Adele confirms she’s moved in with boyfriend Rich Paul in adorable unseen photos

Celebrities

Bradley Walsh's huge The Chase salary revealed

The Chase star Bradley Walsh’s huge six-figure salary ‘revealed’

Celebrities

Harvey Price has been learning how to do food shopping

Proud mum Katie Price reveals Harvey now shops for his own dinner ingredients

Celebrities

Here's the cast of Conversations with Friends

Conversations with Friends cast: Who is in the new drama and where have you seen them before?

TV & Movies

Here's everything you need to know about Stacey Solomon's wedding

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's wedding details revealed: Venue, dress and celebrity guests

Celebrities

Emmerdale viewers think they know who will be killed

Emmerdale fans convinced Noah Dingle dies in shock ‘mistaken identity’ twist

TV & Movies

Laura Norton stars as Kerry Wyatt in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Laura Norton's life off screen with co star fiancé

TV & Movies

Mark Labbett has revealed something about the celebrity version of The Chase

The Chase’s Mark Labbett reveals secret trick to help celebrities get questions right

TV & Movies