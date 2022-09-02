There's a golden retriever experience in the UK that lets you play with 30 dogs

This Golden Retriever Experience looks incredible. Picture: Instagram/ The Golden Retriever Experience

By Alice Dear

The Golden Retriever Experience is becoming a very popular destination for dog-lovers.

Golden Retrievers are one of the most popular dog breeds in the UK, with their gentle and affectionate natures and gorgeous shiny coats.

That's why it comes as no shock to hear that people are now paying to spend the day with almost 30 of the dogs at a special experience.

Located in Somerset, The Golden Retriever Experience allows people to book hours with their dogs, whether they love the breed, want to learn more about them, or simply just want a day of playing fetch.

The Golden Retriever Experience is owned by father and daughter Nicolas and Lauren, who bought their first dog of the breed, Bella, in 2006.

In 2008, they decided to have their first litter of puppies with Bella and became accredited breeders with The Kennel Club.

After years of learning more and more about the breed, and following people's requests they start their own 'Disneyland for Dogs', they formed The Golden Retriever experience to share their puppy love.

On their website, they explain that people who visit the experience can play fetch with the dogs and experience the joys of owning a dog.

However, a trip to the experience can also be perfect for people looking to overcome their fear or dogs, deal with the loss of their own dog, or help people suffering from PTSD and stress.

They also cater for people with learning, social and behavioural difficulties.

The Golden Retriever Experience is also great for special occasions, such as birthdays and anniversaries.

All ages are allowed to visit, as they assure people that the dogs are great with babies and the elderly.