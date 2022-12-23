Parents can film reindeer visiting their homes on Christmas Eve

23 December 2022, 15:30 | Updated: 23 December 2022, 15:34

Families can bring some extra magic to Christmas morning by revealing the reindeers have been!

The night before Christmas, families all over the world lay out mince pies and milk for Santa to arrive – not forgetting some crunchy carrots for his hardworking reindeers.

Children go to bed early in the hope of hearing hooves and a present-packed sleigh bumping down on their roof in the middle of the night.

Well now there's an incredible way you can bring even more magic to your children's Christmas by capturing Rudolf and his crew inside your living room.

McDonald's has relaunched their 'Reindeer Ready' feature, much to the delight of people with buckets of festive cheer.

The cool Christmas filming tool is so realistic.
The cool Christmas filming tool is so realistic. Picture: Claire Woosey

The sweet filming tool, which has proved extremely popular in previous years, means parents can capture the mystical gang gobbling up their special snacks on camera.

The clever function makes it feel like Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen or Rudolph are right next to your Christmas tree.

It's super-realistic and really simple to use, just head to the McDonald's Reindeer Ready website on your phone or tablet, click 'Reindeer Ready Live' then 'Get started'.

Once the tool has accessed your camera, just take a picture of where you want the animals to appear, whether that be your front room, your kitchen or even your little one's bedroom.

The fast-food chain will do the rest, adding in a digital reindeer complete with jingling bells and a rusty red head collar who scoffs up a delicious plate of carrots.

McDonald's has relaunched its popular 'Reindeer Ready' feature.
McDonald's has relaunched its popular 'Reindeer Ready' feature. Picture: Claire Woosey

It takes around 30 seconds to process then parents can then download the video to show to their kids come Christmas morning.

A word of warning though, the website is usually extremely busy on the 24th December so why not get ahead of the crowd and film the magical clip beforehand?

The McDonald's Reindeer Ready Hub is available to access now and will be running through to Boxing Day, you just need to be 18 to use it.

What better way to boost your family's Christmas spirit?

Read more:

Trending on Heart

There are tons of movie classics on TV during Christmas Day.

What films are on Christmas Day?

TV & Movies

Netflix is reportedly rolling out plans to ban password sharing in 2023.

Netflix will officially end password sharing in 2023

Netflix

The couple announced their split in a joint statement on Instagram.

Ashley Banjo splits from wife Francesca after 16 years together

Showbiz

Line of Duty could be back on BBC One

Line Of Duty ‘set for shock return’ with special new episodes

TV & Movies

Rebecca Gethings stars as Call The Midwife newcomer Sister Veronica.

Call The Midwife's no-nonsense newcomer is set to 'ruffle feathers'

TV & Movies

The mum-of-three shared the tear-jerking moment on Tik Tok.

Mum finds sweet hidden notes from her husband to their daughters

Parenting

Captain Jack Sparrow told Kori he was his "number one fan".

Johnny Depp brings back Captain Jack Sparrow to surprise terminally ill boy

TV & Movies

The Queen's Royal Variety Performance tribute leaves viewers in tears

The Queen's Royal Variety Performance tribute leaves viewers in tears

TV & Movies

Beth was doing her weekly shop at her local supermarket in Liverpool

Stranger pays for mum's £140 Tesco shop in act of Christmas kindness

Lifestyle

Viewers think they have unlocked a filming clue.

The Traitors fans spot 'flaw' which helps players work out who is a Faithful

TV & Movies

Victoria Beckham said her husband was left questioning whether he was "cool".

David Beckham left 'heartbroken' by daughter Harper's school run request

Celebrities

Jeremy's letter to Santa Claus will leave you howling with laughter

Kid complains about Christmas presents in hilarious letter to Santa Claus

Christmas

An eagle-eyed viewer noticed the movie mistake after years of it going unnoticed.

The Grinch movie fans spot glaring blunder in iconic scene

TV & Movies

Here's where you can watch all the Harry Potter films this Christmas

Where can I watch all the Harry Potter films this Christmas 2022?

TV & Movies

Don't worry, the Monopoly hack is in the official rulebook.

Sneaky Monopoly player reveals 'hidden' rule that could change the whole game

Lifestyle