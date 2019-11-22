Where should you send children's Christmas letters to Santa and how can you get a reply?

Here's where you need to send your kids' letters to Santa. Picture: Getty Images

You can make your children's Christmas that little bit more special this year with a letter from Father Christmas himself.

With the festive season upon us, your kids are probably already getting excited about a visit from Santa Claus this Christmas.

And for many families, writing to Father Christmas is a yearly tradition not to be missed.

So as the little ones start working on their lists for December 25th, we've got all the important details for parents to make sure everything gets to the right place in time.

After your children's (probably very long) Christmas list is written, it’s important to include your child's full name and address somewhere on the letter.

This will ensure Santa knows where to send his reply to before the big day.

You’ll then need to address the envelope to Santa’s official address, which isn’t actually the North Pole.

Instead, send it to:

Santa/Father Christmas

Santa's Grotto

Reindeerland

XM4 5HQ

If you are writing in Welsh and want a Welsh reply, you can send it to:

Sion Corn,

Ogof Sion Corn,

Gwlad Y Ceirw,

XM4 5HQ

Pop a stamp on the envelope and then put it in your local Post Box.

When should you post your kids’ letter to Santa?

The Royal Mail’s Write to Santa scheme is now open.

But you need to get in early as the final day to get a reply is Friday 6th December - as Santa is very busy.