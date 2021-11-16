Christmas gift ideas for Mum: The best beauty, fashion, tech and homeware presents

Get Christmas sorted with these gift ideas. Picture: PH

By Alice Dear

Struggling to decide what to buy your mum for Christmas? We've got all the best ideas of 2021, for mums who love fashion, relaxing, being active and more.

Christmas is just around the corner, and while we're all very excited for the festive period, many of us will suddenly start to panic about presents around this time.

And we know that one person famously hard to shop for is your mum – after all, what do you get for the woman who deserves it all?

In order to help you out, we've put together the ultimate list of gift ideas for your mum, from beauty products, to homeware and more.

Revlon One-Step Volumiser

Revlon One-Step Volumiser, £69.99. Picture: PH

Perfect for: Mums who love to look good without spending all day getting ready

The details: The Revlon One-Step Volumiser is a 2-in-1 styling tool that allows you to generate the power of a hairdryer into a styler. The volumiser will save you time, leave you with a salon-finished look and won't damage you hair like other styling tools.

Buy the Revlon One-Step Volumiser, £69.99.

Gift Set from Sunday Soak

Gift Set from Sunday Soak, £65.00. Picture: PH

Perfect for: The mum who deserves to relax

The details: Soak Sunday's Ultimate Soak Collection comes with bath soaks, bath & body oils, a scented candle, a body scrub and a sleep balm – everything you need for some TLC. You can also tailor the scent of each product to your own tastes.

Buy the Ultimate Soak Collection by Sunday Soak, £65.

Marshall Acton II Bluetooth Speaker

Marshall Acton II Bluetooth Speaker, £219.99. Picture: PH

Perfect for: The mum who LOVES music

The details: The Marshall Acton II Bluetooth Speaker comes with a dynamic compact speaker featuring three dedicated class D amplifiers that power its dual tweeters and subwoofer. In other words, it might be compact but the sound really packs a punch.

Buy the Marshall Acton II Bluetooth Speak, £219.99.

Home comforts from Costwold Company

Blue Ditsy Floral Printed Cotton Bedspread, £150. Picture: PH

Perfect for: The mum who loves her bed

The details: For the mum who loves her interiors and also loves a cosy bed, the Blue Ditsy Floral Printed Cotton Bedspread will keep her warm throughout the winter and years to come.

Buy the Blue Ditsy Floral Printed Cotton Bedspread by Cotswold Company, £150.

Cashmere Socks from Pantherella

Cashmere Socks from Pantherella, £100. Picture: PH

Perfect for: The mum who loves a little luxury

The details: The Tabitha three-pair gift box by Pantherella contains three pairs of socks made from the world's finest cashmere. They come with a seamless toe for extreme comfort and are packaged in a luxury, velvet-lined gift box.

Buy the Tabitha 3-Pair Gift Box from Pantherella, £100.

Jewellery from Abbott Lyon

Coin Small Figaro Necklace & Twisted Huggie Hoop Earrings, £79 / £55. Picture: PH

Perfect for: The fashionable mum

The details: Abbott Lyon is the place to go for jewellery for your mum this festive season. Whatever her style preferences, you'll find something she will adore. We're personally loving the Coin Small Figaro Necklace and the Twisted Huggie Hoop Earrings at the moment.

Buy the Coin Small Figaro Necklace & Twisted Huggie Hoop Earrings, £79 / £55.

New bedding from Dip & Doze

The Amongst The Stars Set by Dip & Doze, £100. Picture: PH

Perfect for: The mum who deserves the best nights sleep

The details: These cool and crisp organic cotton bed sheets by Dip & Doze combine a great design with great quality. Ethically made, fair-trade and made with 180 years of expertise, there's nothing not to love.

Buy Dip & Doze's Amongst The Stars Duvet Set, £100.

Boots from Sorel

The Lennox Street Waterproof Boots by Sorel, £170. Picture: PH

Perfect for: The mum who loves the outdoors

The details: Sorel's Lennox Street Waterproof Boots bring together practicality and style. The military-inspired boot is made for rainy days, cold temperatures and slick streets, meaning you'll be ready for anything.

Buy the Lennox Street Waterproof Boots by Sorel, £170.

Function of Beauty custom hair products

Custom shampoo & conditioner by Function of Beauty, £25 - £54. Picture: PH

Perfect for: Mums who like to take care of themselves

The details: Function of Beauty is the home of personalised hair and skincare products. Simply take their online quiz and they'll send you the perfect set of shampoo, conditioner, oils and more, all created just for you.

Custom shampoo & conditioner by Function of Beauty, £25 - £54.

Silentnight Snugsie Oversized Hoodie

Silentnight Snugsie Oversized Hoodie, £40. Picture: PH

Perfect for: The mum who is always cold

The details: Silentnight's Snugsie Oversized Hoodie is the must-have item this winter. Whether you're curling up with a book or lounging in front of the TV, the oversized hoodie will keep you extra toasty and cosy.

Buy the Silentnight Snugsie Oversized Hoodie, £40.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro wireless earphones

Jabra Elite 7 Pro wireless earphones, £199. Picture: PH

Perfect for: The non-stop mum

The details: The latest Jabra Elite 7 Pro earphones with advanced audio engineering are perfect for people on the go. Whether you're looking for a product that delivers unrivalled sound quality for their music or easy access to make clear calls, the Elite 7 Pros have it all.

Buy the Jabra Elite 7 Pro wireless earphones, £199.

Thermal Jacket by Tog24

Hadleigh Thermal Jacket by Tog24, £90. Picture: PH

Perfect for: Mums who love style and substance

The details: The Hadleigh Thermal Jacket by Tog24 is the perfect coat for throwing on this winter. Whether you're out for a crisp wintery walk, popping to the shops or off to meet friends, this coat will keep you comfortable and stylish.

Buy the Hadleigh Thermal Jacket by Tog24, £90.

