Marks & Spencer closing all stores on Boxing Day to give staff a break

M&S will close their doors on Christmas Eve night for two days. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Dear

M&S have announced their plans to give their staff an extra day off over Christmas by closing all their shops on Boxing Day.

Marks & Spencer are closing all their stores on Boxing Day 2021 in order to give their staff a much-deserved extra day off over the Christmas holidays.

This includes their food halls, which become very popular around the festive period.

M&S are following in the steps of other retailers such as Morrisons, who announced earlier this month their plans to stay closed on December 26.

Steve Rowe, Marks & Spencer boss, explained that the company want to give their 70,000 members of staff an extra day off as a way of thanking them for their devotion amid the pandemic.

Staff are being treated to an extra day off this Christmas period. Picture: Alamy

In a statement, he said: "Up and down the country, our colleagues have been there for our customers in the most challenging of circumstances.

“As a small thank you for their incredible hard work, we’ve taken the decision to close our operations on Boxing Day once again this year, to enable our colleagues to spend more time with their family and loved ones.”

Marks & Spencer will extend opening hours the week leading up to Christmas Day. Picture: PA

As well as stores across the UK and Republic of Ireland, their distribution centre and all support centres will also be closed.

While good news for M&S employees, some shoppers may be panicking about the prospect of stocking up on Christmas food and drinks over the festive period.

However, in a bid to make sure everyone has a chance to go shopping, the company will be extending its open hours the week leading up to December 25.

Between December 20 and December 23 all Marks & Spencer stores will open at 6:00am and on Christmas Eve some stores will remain open until 8:00pm.

This is the second year in a row the brand has given their staff Boxing Day off, having made the gesture last year to thank them for their "incredible effort".

