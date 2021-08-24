How you can get 11 days off this Christmas by only booking off four

24 August 2021, 13:06

Fancy getting 11 days off for the price of four? We thought so!
Fancy getting 11 days off for the price of four? We thought so! Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

After Christmas 2020, we're all looking forward to making the most of the festive season this year – including securing 11 days of holiday.

While we're still enjoying the occasional summer sunshine across the UK, people can't help but think forward to the festive season and their plans for Christmas 2021.

And can we blame them, especially after the stress we all had around the big day last year and the thousands of people who had to spend it alone.

Well, if you are one of those people looking to make the most of the festive season this year, for some family time or to get away, there is a way you can get a continuous 11 days off by only booking four days in annual leave.

With 11 days off over Christmas, you could getaway with the family somewhere sunny
With 11 days off over Christmas, you could getaway with the family somewhere sunny. Picture: Getty

So, how does it work and what do you need to do?

Ok, let's get into the details.

Christmas Day and Boxing Day fall on a weekend this year, which means that the bank holidays move into the week, to December 27 and 28.

This is the same for New Year's Day, which falls on a Saturday, meaning the bank holiday rolls over to January 3.

So if you want to have a full 11 days off, you will need to book off December 24, 29, 30 and 31.

With Christmas markets across the UK back, you could use the 11 days to stock up on presents
With Christmas markets across the UK back, you could use the 11 days to stock up on presents. Picture: Getty

It is worth noting that this only works for people in the UK who are contracted to work between Monday to Friday and not over the weekends.

If you manage to get all these days off, you'll be enjoying just under two weeks off over Christmas, perfect for anyone planning a getaway around the festive period.

However, you'll need to be quick in booking these dates off as colleagues will be swooping in soon to book their own holiday.

