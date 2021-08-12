'I want to cancel my wedding after finding out my fiancé went to a strip club'

12 August 2021, 13:31 | Updated: 12 August 2021, 14:50

The woman has spoken of her upset that her husband-to-be went to a strip club without telling her (stock images)
The woman has spoken of her upset that her husband-to-be went to a strip club without telling her (stock images). Picture: Getty

A bride-to-be was devastated after finding our her future husband went to a strip club on his stag do.

A woman has spoken of her upset after finding out her fiancé went to a strip club, revealing that she is considering calling off the entire wedding just nine days before the event.

Posting to Mumsnet, the woman said that she and her future husband had been struggling financially, but that he had blown hundreds on his stag do.

She revealed that he spent £230 at a strip club, as well as a further £200 for food and drinks.

"We are struggling for money at the moment but we didn't want to cancel the wedding and lose the money we had already paid so we have managed to scrape it together and we are eloping just us, our toddler and our parents," she explained, as reported by The Sun.

The woman is considering cancelling the wedding (stock image)
The woman is considering cancelling the wedding (stock image). Picture: Getty

She added that the budget is "way over the budget we have agreed meaning we are going to struggle the next three weeks now because of this and our going to have to limit the things we do on our trip when we get married.

"I'm not ok that firstly he spent so much more than agreed and secondly I'm not ok that he went to the strip club."

The woman also took issue with the fact her partner didn't discuss going to a a strip club with her before, as she is "100 per cent certain" he would know that she wouldn't be OK with it.

She said: "I'm considering cancelling the wedding and saying we need to work on things before we can discuss marriage again."

The woman also revealed that she wasn't planning on having a hen party, and would only be spending money on getting her hair and nails done for the wedding.

The man splurged hundreds of pounds on his stag do (stock image)
The man splurged hundreds of pounds on his stag do (stock image). Picture: Getty

Many Mumsnet users commented their support of her decision, with one writing: "Not unreasonable at all. Respect is so important in a relationship. You agreed on a budget and he’s just gone ahead and done his own thing completely ignoring the financial implications. Things will not get any better from here."

Another added:If you're not sure, cancel. I'd be very p**sed off about the strip club and all the money blown there.

"I'm not sure I'd want to be in a relationship with someone who would do that and probably had dances etc."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

There's plenty of places for fish and chips in Skegness

Skegness family staycation: Five brilliant things to do on a traditional British seaside holiday

Travel

Lydia quit her job as a nurse to become a princess

Nurse quits job to become full-time princess after suffering from burnout
Data analysis has revealed the jobs with the best pay and the highest job satisfaction

Study reveals the best paid professions with the highest job satisfaction of 2021
Can you spot the hedgehog in the wilderness?

Brainteaser challenges you to find the hidden hedgehog in under seven seconds
A photo of the mysterious object was posted to Facebook

Mum baffled by mysterious 'alien egg' in her son's new room - do you know what it is?

Trending on Heart

Will there be a Kissing Booth 4?

Will there be a Kissing Booth 4 on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Una Stubbs has passed away

Sherlock and Eastenders actress Una Stubbs dies aged 84

Celebrities

Eamonn Holmes 'liked' a tweet about him being 'relegated to the holiday slot'

Eamonn Holmes makes subtle dig at This Morning over being 'relegated to the holiday slot'

TV & Movies

Morrisons will give all staff the day off on Boxing Day

Morrisons to give staff Boxing Day off as a reward for their hard work during the pandemic
David Schwimmer has denied the reports that he is dating Jennifer Aniston

David Schwimmer denies reports he is dating Jennifer Aniston

Celebrities