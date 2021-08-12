'I want to cancel my wedding after finding out my fiancé went to a strip club'

A bride-to-be was devastated after finding our her future husband went to a strip club on his stag do.

A woman has spoken of her upset after finding out her fiancé went to a strip club, revealing that she is considering calling off the entire wedding just nine days before the event.

Posting to Mumsnet, the woman said that she and her future husband had been struggling financially, but that he had blown hundreds on his stag do.

She revealed that he spent £230 at a strip club, as well as a further £200 for food and drinks.

"We are struggling for money at the moment but we didn't want to cancel the wedding and lose the money we had already paid so we have managed to scrape it together and we are eloping just us, our toddler and our parents," she explained, as reported by The Sun.

She added that the budget is "way over the budget we have agreed meaning we are going to struggle the next three weeks now because of this and our going to have to limit the things we do on our trip when we get married.

"I'm not ok that firstly he spent so much more than agreed and secondly I'm not ok that he went to the strip club."

The woman also took issue with the fact her partner didn't discuss going to a a strip club with her before, as she is "100 per cent certain" he would know that she wouldn't be OK with it.

She said: "I'm considering cancelling the wedding and saying we need to work on things before we can discuss marriage again."

The woman also revealed that she wasn't planning on having a hen party, and would only be spending money on getting her hair and nails done for the wedding.

Many Mumsnet users commented their support of her decision, with one writing: "Not unreasonable at all. Respect is so important in a relationship. You agreed on a budget and he’s just gone ahead and done his own thing completely ignoring the financial implications. Things will not get any better from here."

Another added:If you're not sure, cancel. I'd be very p**sed off about the strip club and all the money blown there.

"I'm not sure I'd want to be in a relationship with someone who would do that and probably had dances etc."