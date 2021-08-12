Mum baffled by mysterious 'alien egg' in her son's new room - do you know what it is?

A photo of the mysterious object was posted to Facebook. Picture: FAMILY LOWDOWN TIPS & IDEAS/FACEBOOK

The mum was freaked out after discovering the mysterious object in her son's bedroom at their new home.

A mum-of-three was shocked to find a creepy-looking mysterious object in her son's new bedroom after they moved out.

Amy, who is from Australia, shared a photo of the bizarre 'alien egg' that was hanging in the corner of the her friend's son's room to Facebook.

As reported by The Sun, she revealed that her friend discovered the object on her son's built-in wardrobe, but that they couldn't work out what it was.

Can you spot what it is? Picture: FAMILY LOWDOWN TIPS & IDEAS/FACEBOOK

Posting to Facebook group Family Lockdown Tips and Ideas, Amy wrote: "This is inside my friend’s son’s wardrobe. They don’t know if it’s always been there and they’ve never seen it or if it’s just appeared.

"They’ve not long moved in. Anyone any ideas what it is? And what they should do?"

Members of the group rushed to share their theories, with one writing: "If this was a billion years ago, I’d say we have a dinosaur egg on our hands."

Another added: "My other half was in pest control and he believes it’s a spiders’ egg nest. You can (vacuum) it up and then put a load of Raid in the hoover. If it is a spiders’ nest then there will be thousands in there."

A third joked: "Oh HELL no. I’d not be touching that full stop. Call Ghostbusters immediately!"

The mystery was eventually solved... Picture: FAMILY LOWDOWN TIPS & IDEAS/FACEBOOK

A fourth suggested: "I’d suggest a biohazard suit, insect spray, some form of fire, poke it and see what happens, at least you’re prepared."

After calling in the help of her father-in-law, however, Amy discovered that the alien-like egg was actually just "expanding foam" from the roof of the home.

One Facebook user called the reveal an 'anticlimax', with another adding: "Is it wrong that I’m sort of disappointed? I was so looking forward to something exciting."