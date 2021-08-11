Aliens will land on earth TODAY, says 'time traveller sent from 2714'

Today is the day aliens begin to walk among us, apparently. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Pack your bags! An alien invasion is on the way, apparently.

Aliens are expected to land on earth today during the Perseid Meteor Shower. This is according to a person who claims to be a 'real time traveller' sent all the way from the year 2714.

Yes, you read that right, today might be the day aliens begin to walk among us.

We hear you scoff but tell us this, if this 'time traveller' happens to be right, wouldn't you have liked a little warning? That's what we thought.

Ok, so who is this 'time traveller'? Well, we don't know, all we do know is that they go by the name @aesthetictimewarper on TikTok and that they believe today is the day aliens arrive on planet Earth (you know, the usual stuff).

The time traveller said that the aliens are starting preparations for the first Nozic War. Picture: Alamy

In their latest video warning us of the invasion, the 'time traveller' writes: "Yes, I am a real time traveller from the year 2714. Something amazing happens on August 11, 2021.

"There will be a very large meteor shower that lasts for two weeks, it will be seen in the northern hemisphere, containing the Nozic message.

"One of the meteors will seem different than all the others, that is because it is a ship landing on Earth, starting preparations for the first Nozic War."

So now, not only are aliens on the way, but we're also having to prepare for an impending war – could the time traveller not have come back with some good news?

The same person has also claimed that only next year Atlantis will be found, while aliens will start to infiltrate the Governments of the world in 2023.

And if that wasn't enough to take in, in 2028 the colonisation of Mars will begin and even sooner, on October 20 this year, eight humans will receive powers from extreme energy of the Sun.

In short, we're in store for one eventful decade if this time traveller turns out to be right.

Believe it or not, but this mysterious time traveller is actually very popular on the social media platform, and has a whopping 600,000 followers and 4million likes.

Of course, there are some people who think the entire story is fictitious. Personally, I'm just gutted they didn't come back from 2714 to give me the lottery numbers.