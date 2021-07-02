First look at flying car as it completes test flight

2 July 2021, 15:19

The car-aircraft is a prototype that took two years of development
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

It looks like we have finally reached 'the future' as flying cars are officially now a real thing.

The first pictures of a flying car completing its test flight have left us questioning whether we're in the right year.

For decades, people have thought of flying cars as the pinnacle of 'the future' in technology, and now it looks like we've taken one step closer to it being a reality.

The hybrid car-aircraft prototype took the 35 minute trip between international airports Nitra and Bratislava in Slovakia this week, successfully completing the test flight.

The car-aircraft, which was created by Professor Stefan Klein, has a BMW engine fitted in it and runs on petrol pump fuel.

It can fly 600 miles as the height of 2,500m and has already successfully travelled for 40 hours in the air
It can fly 600 miles at the height of 2,500m and has already successfully travelled for 40 hours in the air.

The new vehicle takes only two minutes to transform from a two-person car into an aircraft, with the wings folding down into the side of the car.

Following the test flight, Klein said that the journey was "normal" and "very pleasant".

The car-aircraft was created by Professor Stefan Kleinhas
The prototype took a total of two years to develop and is believed to have cost less than €2million to investment.

The vehicle has been described as "really cool" by Dr Stephen Wright, a senior researcher in avionics and aircraft at the University of the West of England.

He said on the car-aircraft: "I have to admit that this looks really cool - but I've got a hundred questions about certification.

"Anyone can make an aeroplane but the trick is making one that flies and flies and flies for the thick end of a million hours, with a person on board, without having an incident.

"I can't wait to see the piece of paper that says this is safe to fly and safe to sell."

