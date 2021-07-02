You can now buy a forehead buzzer to stop your partner snoring
2 July 2021, 11:02
The new device, called the Somnibel, produces a gentle vibration to force the wearer to move positions.
If your partner snores, you know how disruptive it can be to your sleep pattern, which can then effect your productivity and mood the following day.
You may think you've tried everything to help with the irritating habit, but we're sure you haven't tested this one out yet.
We introduce to you the Somnibel, a small device which is stuck to the snorers forehead and produces a gentle buzz when they start snoring.
While it may look a little silly, and frankly a little terrifying, the Somnibel is a medical device that can be used to treat sleep apnea as well as snoring.
The device comprises of a small and light object which applies a light vibration when you sleep in a supine position.
The vibrations will cause you to change your sleeping position, and will continue to buzz until you do.
On their website, the item is described as: "a Class IIa medical device that works for sleep apnea and snoring treatment.
"It consists of a small, light device that is attached to the forehead and vibrates gently whenever your patient is sleeping in a supine position, encouraging him to change position.
"Many different clinical studies believe positional therapy to be an effective solution for positional OSA, obtaining similar results to CPAP treatment."
If you're ready to stick the Somnibel straight on your partner's head then you'll have to wait a little longer as the device is not for sale quite yet, however, they say they'll be available "soon".
