You can now buy a forehead buzzer to stop your partner snoring

The new device could be the answers to your partner's snoring habit. Picture: Getty/Somnibel

By Alice Dear

The new device, called the Somnibel, produces a gentle vibration to force the wearer to move positions.

If your partner snores, you know how disruptive it can be to your sleep pattern, which can then effect your productivity and mood the following day.

You may think you've tried everything to help with the irritating habit, but we're sure you haven't tested this one out yet.

We introduce to you the Somnibel, a small device which is stuck to the snorers forehead and produces a gentle buzz when they start snoring.

While it may look a little silly, and frankly a little terrifying, the Somnibel is a medical device that can be used to treat sleep apnea as well as snoring.

Is your other half keeping you up at night, and not for the right reasons? Picture: Getty

The device comprises of a small and light object which applies a light vibration when you sleep in a supine position.

The vibrations will cause you to change your sleeping position, and will continue to buzz until you do.

The Somnibel will buzz when it senses you are snoring, and will continue to buzz until you change positions. Picture: Somnibel

On their website, the item is described as: "a Class IIa medical device that works for sleep apnea and snoring treatment.

"It consists of a small, light device that is attached to the forehead and vibrates gently whenever your patient is sleeping in a supine position, encouraging him to change position.

"Many different clinical studies believe positional therapy to be an effective solution for positional OSA, obtaining similar results to CPAP treatment."

The device sticks onto the forehead and sends a gentle vibration when it senses you are snoring. Picture: Somnibel

If you're ready to stick the Somnibel straight on your partner's head then you'll have to wait a little longer as the device is not for sale quite yet, however, they say they'll be available "soon".

