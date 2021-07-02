You can now buy a forehead buzzer to stop your partner snoring

2 July 2021, 11:02

The new device could be the answers to your partner's snoring habit
The new device could be the answers to your partner's snoring habit. Picture: Getty/Somnibel
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The new device, called the Somnibel, produces a gentle vibration to force the wearer to move positions.

If your partner snores, you know how disruptive it can be to your sleep pattern, which can then effect your productivity and mood the following day.

You may think you've tried everything to help with the irritating habit, but we're sure you haven't tested this one out yet.

We introduce to you the Somnibel, a small device which is stuck to the snorers forehead and produces a gentle buzz when they start snoring.

While it may look a little silly, and frankly a little terrifying, the Somnibel is a medical device that can be used to treat sleep apnea as well as snoring.

Is your other half keeping you up at night, and not for the right reasons?
Is your other half keeping you up at night, and not for the right reasons? Picture: Getty

The device comprises of a small and light object which applies a light vibration when you sleep in a supine position.

The vibrations will cause you to change your sleeping position, and will continue to buzz until you do.

The Somnibel will buzz when it senses you are snoring, and will continue to buzz until you change positions
The Somnibel will buzz when it senses you are snoring, and will continue to buzz until you change positions. Picture: Somnibel

On their website, the item is described as: "a Class IIa medical device that works for sleep apnea and snoring treatment.

"It consists of a small, light device that is attached to the forehead and vibrates gently whenever your patient is sleeping in a supine position, encouraging him to change position.

"Many different clinical studies believe positional therapy to be an effective solution for positional OSA, obtaining similar results to CPAP treatment."

The device sticks onto the forehead and sends a gentle vibration when it senses you are snoring
The device sticks onto the forehead and sends a gentle vibration when it senses you are snoring. Picture: Somnibel

If you're ready to stick the Somnibel straight on your partner's head then you'll have to wait a little longer as the device is not for sale quite yet, however, they say they'll be available "soon".

More Lifestyle News:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The Heart Digital team have hand selected this month's best releases

July Lust List: Summer vibes with books, bottles of wine... and supermarket sliders

Shopping

Dawn gave her bathroom an incredible makeover

Mum transforms bathroom into 'Jurassic Park' for dinosaur-mad son for just £264
Hairdressers will now learn how to style Afro hair as standard

All UK hairdressers will now learn to cut and style Afro hair as standard
You could get a £2,500 fine for driving with sunglasses on

Wearing sunglasses while driving could land you a £2,500 fine
A bride asked her guest to do the washing up

Wedding guests forced to wash dishes after bride ‘blew budget’ on dress

Trending on Heart

Do you know your Wannabe from your Stop? Take our Spice Girls quiz

QUIZ: How well do you really know the Spice Girls?

Showbiz

Who will win Love Island 2021?

Who is favourite to win Love Island 2021?

TV & Movies

Chuggs is the latest Love Island bombshell

Love Island 2021: How do Chloe and Hugo know Chuggs Wallis?

TV & Movies

Who is Love Island 2021 star Kaz Kamwi?

Who is Love Island’s Kaz Kamwi? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Celebrities

Find out Brad from Love Island's age, Instagram and job

Who is Love Island's Brad McClelland? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Celebrities

Your need-to-know on Sharon from Love Island

Who is Love Island's Sharon Gaffka? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies