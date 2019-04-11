Sleep divorces on the rise among couples who swear sleeping in separate beds improves marriage

A new study found that more than 200,000 Australian couples are choosing to sleep in seperate bedrooms so they can get a good night's kip.

Having to sleep in the same bed as your partner isn't always what it's cracked up to be.

Between duvet hogging and snoring and general lack of space - it's not wonder that couples are now opting for a sleep divorce.

While the unorthodox sleeping arrangement might be frowned upon by most couples, New York couples therapist Tamara Green has said sleep divorce has proven to strengthen relationships.

"It's absolutely still possible to maintain a good sexual connection," she told TODAY. "They get enough rest and they feel like they are able to hear each other out and get their needs met."

More and more couples have been quick to debunk myths surrounding sleeping separately, with sceptics arguing it could ruin intimacy in a relationship.

However, Jennifer Adams, 53, says sleep is a "luxury" and the time getting a good night's sleep can ease tensions in a relationship.

"Sleeping in separate rooms does not mean the end of a relationship, it's just a way of maintaining our relationship," she told Daily Mail Australia.

Jennifer, who writes the blog Sleeping Apart not Falling Apart, added: "It's practical. If you're being disturbed by your partner's snoring, and you're not getting enough sleep, then you need to do something to restore yourself.

"If you're doing it because there's issues in your relationship, then you need to address those problems first.

She advises: "Talk to your partner. Be confident in your decision and just be proud about it. If you're doing it for the right reasons, then you don't have anything to worry about.'Just remember, it's not you, it's about sleep."