Sleep divorces on the rise among couples who swear sleeping in separate beds improves marriage

11 April 2019, 12:31

Sleep Divorce
Some critics argue sleeping in separate beds could ruin intimacy . Picture: Getty

A new study found that more than 200,000 Australian couples are choosing to sleep in seperate bedrooms so they can get a good night's kip.

Having to sleep in the same bed as your partner isn't always what it's cracked up to be.

Between duvet hogging and snoring and general lack of space - it's not wonder that couples are now opting for a sleep divorce.

A new study found that more than 200,000 Australian couples are choosing to sleep in seperate bedrooms so they can get a good night's kip.

While the unorthodox sleeping arrangement might be frowned upon by most couples, New York couples therapist Tamara Green has said sleep divorce has proven to strengthen relationships.

"It's absolutely still possible to maintain a good sexual connection," she told TODAY. "They get enough rest and they feel like they are able to hear each other out and get their needs met."

Couple sleeping separately
Some couples swear by sleeping in separate beds. Picture: Getty Images

More and more couples have been quick to debunk myths surrounding sleeping separately, with sceptics arguing it could ruin intimacy in a relationship.

However, Jennifer Adams, 53, says sleep is a "luxury" and the time getting a good night's sleep can ease tensions in a relationship.

"Sleeping in separate rooms does not mean the end of a relationship, it's just a way of maintaining our relationship," she told Daily Mail Australia.

Jennifer, who writes the blog Sleeping Apart not Falling Apart, added: "It's practical. If you're being disturbed by your partner's snoring, and you're not getting enough sleep, then you need to do something to restore yourself.

"If you're doing it because there's issues in your relationship, then you need to address those problems first.

She advises: "Talk to your partner. Be confident in your decision and just be proud about it. If you're doing it for the right reasons, then you don't have anything to worry about.'Just remember, it's not you, it's about sleep."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Aldi has just announced the return of their popular halloumi fries

Halloumi fries are now being sold at ALDI and they're only £2.29

Food & Health

Primark Birmingham Opens

World’s largest Primark officially opens in Birmingham

Fashion

Cannabis-infused makeup is trending

CBD beauty: What is it and how does cannabis oil affect your skin

Beauty

Put the shop-bought bleach down now

Here’s why you should never bleach your roots at home

Beauty

Jaimee and Chase are now engaged

Mum of three, 39, gets engaged to her son’s 18-year-old best friend

Trending on Heart

Lunatics drops on Netflix on 19 April

When is Lunatics on Netflix and what other shows has Chris Lilley created?

TV & Movies

Jeff has bravely spoken about how his young sons reacted when they found out their mother Jade died of cervical cancer

Jeff Brazier reveals how his and Jade Goody's sons reacted to her cancer

Showbiz

Louis Tomlinson and Felicty asset

Louis Tomlinson speaks on grief in haunting interview five days before sister Félicitié's death

Showbiz

Katie at the Heart studio this morning

Katie Piper predicts who will replace Darcey Bussell on Strictly Come Dancing

TV & Movies

Anne Hegerty has revealed she was almost suspended for a tweet posted on her account

Anne Hegerty threatened with SUSPENSION from The Chase for swearing at a troll

Celebrities