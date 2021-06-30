Bride sparks outrage after banning strangers from public woodland on her wedding day

A bride has been called ‘selfish’ after leaving angry note warning strangers not to ruin her wedding. Picture: Getty Images/Reddit

A bride has been slammed for leaving a note banning people from a public camping ground.

A bride has been called selfish after she left a note banning people from using a public woodland so that she could get married.

When a passer-by came across the note - which is believed to have been put up on a tree in Alaska - they took a photo and shared it to Reddit, where users were quick to slam the bride-to-be.

One disgruntled local even hit back with their very own message, threatening to call the police on the wedding party.

A bride's note has been shared on Reddit. Picture: Reddit

The initial note read: "Friday and Saturday, June 18th and 19th, we will be hosting our wedding ceremony and reception - please do not camp here!

"We have an entire guest list arriving for the weekend to celebrate so if you decide to anyways we will set up around you and do it anyway.

"Make sure you have a gift and a dish for the BBQ. PS this will be a loud music and late-night type of weekend so if you're here expect that.

“There will be 50+ of us. Thank you for understanding."

A bride was slammed for the note she left on a tree. Picture: Reddit

The second note, which was pinned on top of it, hit back: "Hey congrats on your upcoming wedding but your plan to host a ton of people and play 'loud music' for two days is not going to work for the residents of this area.

"Also, where do you plan to park all these cars? And where will you be going to the bathroom and cleaning up after yourselves?

"We all suggest you relocate ASAP somewhere else where you won't be causing a nuisance for our neighbourhood folks, and if not, don't be surprised to have the troopers pay a visit because they will be summoned and cars will be towed at your expense."

One Reddit user hit back: "Imagine being that entitled."

While another called the note "passive aggressive" and a third wrote: "Seems like a good time to get 50 of the loudest most obnoxious drunks you know to also hang out that weekend!"

A fourth added: “If it was near me (which it might be? I have no idea if it is), I'd definitely take a stroll down there to see what all the fuss is about.”

Since the backlash, the bride has now reportedly released a statement on Facebook to apologise.

According to 7 News, the woman said that she had been planning on camping that weekend with her wedding party of 10 and her guests' children.

"I in no way wanted to offend the community,” she said, continuing: “My sign was in an effort to detour punk kids trying to party.

“I can assure the community that we will not be a disturbance and that we will not leave a mess. I never in a million years thought the community would uproar.”

The woman continued: "I invited 10 people who have multiple kids, most of which are toddlers and young kids under 15.

“My wedding is at 5 and this was a beautiful public area we adore… I'm so sorry for all the confusion, we just want to enjoy our peaceful ceremony with our family."