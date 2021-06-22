Woman goes viral for sharing letter she sent to bridesmaids to be 'transparent' about wedding costs

A bride has revealed the 'transparency letters' which she sent to her bridesmaids. Picture: TikTok @lisalovesrandom/Getty Images

A woman has gone viral after she shared the two page letter she sent her bridesmaids outlining the costs of her wedding.

Lisa Torres, from Texas, recently got engaged and wanted to be ‘completely honest’ with her friends about how much it would cost them to be a part of her big day.

Taking to TikTok, Lisa (@lisalovesrandom) said: “I felt very insecure doing this, but I’m ultimately glad that I did – and that was including a letter of what I expected from my bridal party.”

The two-sided page outlined everything her bridesmaids could expect, including time commitments and financial contributions.

Lisa said: “So I told them if they lived over an hour away, they didn’t have to worry about making it to the bridal shower or to go wedding dress shopping with me.”

She added that she would pay for their hair and makeup to be done for the big day, but they had to foot the costs of the bridesmaids’ dresses.

Lisa included a 'transparency letter' in her bridesmaids boxes. Picture: TikTok @lisalovesrandom

But Lisa said the most important part of the letter was that her friends had the right to say no to the offer.

“I told them that they could say no to be a bridesmaid,” she said, adding: “That we would still be friends, and they could keep all the gifts within the bridesmaid proposal box.”

She put the letter in a box she sent to all of her bridesmaids when she asked them to be a part of her bridal party.

In another clip, Lisa later shared a closer look at the letter which included travel dates and the cost of the hen do, as well as which events were ‘mandatory’ and which were just ‘encouraged’.

On the back of the letter, the bride-to-be went on to include a series of FAQs.

Unsurprisingly, there was a mixed reaction to the letter, with some calling it ‘mature’.

“If someone asked me to be their bridesmaid with this I would feel so much better and less stressed,” said one person.

Another wrote: “Honestly this is awesome, removes questions and is all reasonable.”

But someone else hit back: “I think whoever is getting married should cover all the costs.”

While another user agreed: “If my fiance and I couldn't afford it i'd just have a smaller wedding party.”