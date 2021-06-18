Maid of honour says she won't be in wedding 'if she can't breastfeed at altar'

A bride has asked for advice after her maid of honour threatened to pull out of the wedding if she couldn't take her baby down the aisle with her.

A maid of honour has sparked debate online after saying that she wants to carry her newborn baby down the aisle of her sister's wedding - and insisting she'll breastfeed at the altar if she wants to.

The bride took to Reddit to reveal that her sister is expecting a baby a few weeks before the big day, and that she was naturally planning to bring her newborn.

However, the bride added that she had assumed her sister's husband would take care of the baby while she walked down the aisle - but was told that this wouldn't be the case.

As reported by the Mirror, the bride wrote: "I am getting married at the end of July 2021 My sister is my matron of honour and she's currently pregnant with her fourth child. Her due date is a few weeks before my wedding and I could not be more excited to meet my new nephew.

"However, she has been making some comments that are a bit worrying to me.

"She has repeatedly told me that she is going to hold her new baby as she walks down the aisle, regardless of my thoughts (despite the fact that her husband will be at the wedding and able to hold the baby)."

"She plans to hold her baby during the ceremony and even feed him if she needs to."

The bride added that that she wouldn't be having a long wedding, and that it would only be around 20 minutes - which she thought was an acceptable amount of time for her sister not to be with the baby.

"I told her she should feel welcome to have her new little baby with her during the day while we are getting ready, but when it comes to walking down the aisle, I would not like her to be holding the baby.

"The baby could cry, poop, need to eat, etc. etc. She has insisted that she will be holding her baby during the wedding - otherwise she will not be in the wedding."

She also added that her sister is threatening to tell people she's a 'bad aunt' in her wedding speech or tell her children to 'object' to the marriage at the ceremony.

"I think she is trying to be funny, but all of these comments are frustrating and hurting my feelings," the bride added.

"AITA [Am I The A*****] for telling my sister she can't hold her baby during my wedding?".

The post has attracted a number of comments, with many taking the bride's side.

One person wrote: "NTA. You should probably remove her from the wedding party if not the whole wedding because it sounds like she plans to make your day about her in one way or another."

Another added: "Given her threats about the speech and objecting to the wedding, I’d disinvite her from everything. She and her kids can stay home."