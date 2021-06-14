'Cheeky' bride asks strangers to fund her wedding by putting PayPal details on car

A bride has put her Paypal details on the side of her car. Picture: Getty Images/Reddit

One bride-to-be had an unusual way to raise money for her wedding by asking strangers to donate.

A bride has been called ‘cheeky’ after she asked strangers to pay for her wedding by putting her account details on the side of her car.

In a bid to raise money for the big day, the unknown woman was spotted driving around with her Paypal number written all over her vehicle, asking for donations.

While the woman didn’t seem to mind the bold move, a photo of the car was posted on Reddit and some users were divided over whether this was acceptable.

A woman has been driving around with her paypal details on her car. Picture: Reddit

One person said: “If you think it’s tacky for people to post on Facebook asking for donations for their wedding, you can’t think this is cute or funny. It’s the exact same thing.”

"This is super tacky," agreed a second.

A third wrote: "I guess if they want to be hacked that's the way to do it!"

But other people were less offended, with someone reasoning: "I don't think that's really trashy.

"If I saw that, I might want to send a little money to the expecting bride for a drink on me."

Someone else wrote: "Asking for donations of large sums of money to fund the wedding, or forcing your guests to cough up money to attend, is not the same as putting out your PayPal/Venmo on your car.

"I've seen people doing this for birthdays and graduations as well. Gives people the option to buy them a 'virtual' drink or something.

"If a bride made a Facebook status like 'Heading out for my bachelorette party with my girls!!! Here's my Cashapp if you wanna buy the bride a drink,' That would be harmless. I don't think I'd do it, but I see it just as someone having a good time. That's what this car is doing.”