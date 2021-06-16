'I refuse to let my bridesmaid bring her newborn baby to our child-free wedding’

A bride has refused to let her friend bring her baby to the wedding. Picture: Getty Images

By Heart reporter

People are divided after a bride-to-be refused to allow two of her closest friends to bring their newborns to her wedding.

A bride has divided opinion after she told her bridesmaids not to bring their newborn babies to the 'child-free wedding'.

The anonymous woman took to Reddit to ask whether she was being unreasonable for refusing to make an exception for her two best friends.

She was also seemingly annoyed at them for getting pregnant in the first place…

A bridesmaid has refused to leave her baby at home. Picture: Getty Images

Explaining her dilemma, the bride said she had offered to pay for a babysitter to look after the newborns for a few hours and was ‘totally irritated’ by the situation.

She said: "Okay, need some help. Totally irritated and not sure what to do.

“I have two women in my bridal party that are due, one is a month before and the other is due two and a half months.

"They have known before being pregnant that the event was adult only. And I told them that my fiancé and I will pay for a sitter for the five hours during the ceremony and reception while still being at the venue.”

The bride went on to say that one of her friends ‘doesn't seem willing to have a stranger watch’ her baby.

A bride is furious at her best friend for wanting to bring her baby to the wedding. Picture: Getty Images

The post was shared in a thread with the title 'Imagine being mad at your bridesmaids for getting pregnant…'

Unsurprisingly, this caused a huge debate, with many people shocked she would refuse to let her best friends bring their baby.

One user wrote: “Sorry, honey, we can't have kids yet. Let's put our life on hold so I can be a bridesmaid, okay?"

Another said: "Regarding the sitter - you don't leave newborns with strangers. Also if either of the new moms is breastfeeding, five hours is too much hassle going back and forth, especially with wearing fancy bridesmaid clothes that aren't easy to get in and out of.

"Or if not breastfeeding, the babies will still need to be fed."

But others were more understanding, with someone saying: "I don't think she's mad they're pregnant as much as it sounds like they're arguing their babies are an exception to a strict adults only rule because they decided to get pregnant before the wedding".

Another user commented: "The bride doesn't want the babies at her wedding, I get it. This is her wedding it shouldn't be about the bridesmaids and what they want.”

A third added: "I don't think she's mad they're pregnant as much as it sounds like they're arguing their babies are an exception to a strict adults only rule because they decided to get pregnant before the wedding".