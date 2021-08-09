Neighbour demands mum 'keeps her kids indoors' before 9AM in furious noise complaint letter

9 August 2021, 13:57

The neighbour sent a very strongly-worded letter to the mum after the children continued to 'disturb the peace'
The neighbour sent a very strongly-worded letter to the mum after the children continued to 'disturb the peace'. Picture: Getty / Facebook
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The neighbour told the mum that her children's playing was 'disturbing the peace' of their neighbourhood.

We all know that when children play, they very seldom think about how much noise they are making and whether it is disturbing people around them.

However, when you live next-door to people, you generally just accept that you'll have to co-exist with a little background noise – after all, they're just kids, right?

Well, for one neighbour the sound of children playing was enough to push them to send a letter of complaint to the mum of the "noisy" little ones.

That's right, one woman has been left stunned after receiving a letter complaining that her children are, in their words, "disturbing the peace of the neighbourhood".

The neighbour requested the children stay indoors until 9am
The neighbour requested the children stay indoors until 9am. Picture: Getty

The mum was so shocked at the letter, she shared it on Facebook in order to receive some feedback and advice.

The entirety of the letter reads: "Congratulations on your renovations. Your neighbours have endured many months of construction noise and now we are being disturbed by your kids in the backyard early in the morning.

"We wish to request that you keep your young kids indoors until 9am.

"There have been many occasions in recent times when your kids are out in the backyard early in the morning and they have been very loud and noisy. They are disturbing the peace in the neighbourhood and waking people up.

"Sometimes they are out very early around 7:30am and unfortunately they have very loud voices. Your son in particular is always screaming at the top of his voice.

"Kids will be kids but I'm simply asking if they can go out later so your neighbours are not awaken too early in the morning.

"Thank you for your co-operation and appreciate your kind understanding. Your concerned neighbours."

The mum posted a picture of the letter online in order to receive some advice on how to handle the situation
The mum posted a picture of the letter online in order to receive some advice on how to handle the situation. Picture: Facebook

People have had mixed responses to the letter, with some people agreeing the neighbour is out of order, while others argue that they are not asking a lot of her.

One person commented on Facebook: “I gather the renovations and now noisy kids is part of a bigger picture of generally being fed up with disturbances by these people!"

However, another posted: “Holy cr*p that’s some serious entitlement to expect people to keep kids in until 9am. I’d just ignore that."

A third commented: “Until 9am oh god people are ridiculous, go live in the country away from others if you're that offended."

But what do you think, is it an unreasonable request?

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

Giovanna Fletcher shares some hilarious anecdotes on the first episode of Boob share

Giovanna Fletcher reveals she used to love 'seeing how far she could squirt breastmilk'
'I refuse to leave my daughter alone with my parents after they pierced her ears'

'I refuse to leave my daughter alone with my parents after they pierced her ears'
Mila Kunis and husband Ashton Kutcher made the controversial admissions this week

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis reveal they only bathe their children when they 'can see dirt on them'

Celebrities

What do do with the kids while self-isolating (stock images)

How to keep busy at home with the kids when you're self-isolating
M&S have saved the day with this amazing grow-proof hem

Mum discovers genius school trouser hack that means kids won't grow out of them all year

Trending on Heart

Your need-to-know on Love Island's Priya

Who is Love Island's Priya Gopaldas? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on new boy Aaron

Who is Love Island's Aaron Simpson? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Declan Donnelly was Ant's best man as he wed Anne-Marie this weekend

Dec calls Ant the 'best friend a man could have' in emotional best man speech

Celebrities

Peter Kay has said he might do a one-off Car Share Christmas special

Peter Kay teases Car Share Christmas special as he returns to stage

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has shared a pregnancy update

Stacey Solomon assured baby is healthy after concerns over 'small bump'

Celebrities

Ant McPartlin and his wife Anne-Marie reportedly spent £200,000 on their special day

Ant McPartlin 'splashes £100,000' on luxury hotel, spa day and treatments for wedding guests

Celebrities