Dad sparks debate after not inviting daughter's bully to her birthday party

A dad was left shocked after being shamed for not inviting a child who bullied his daughter to her birthday party.

We all know that planning children's birthday parties can often be a stressful experience, but one dad's story about his daughter's has shocked Reddit users.

The dad decided to exclude a boy who had been bullying his daughter, and was alarmed when he received a slew of abuse from the boy's mum for doing so.

As reported by the Mirror, he took to Reddit's ' Am I the A******' thread to get advice on whether he'd done the right thing, revealing that he had arranged a small garden party for his seven-year-old daughter.

The dad revealed that his daughter's mum is no longer around, and that she had been teased about this by her classmate - named 'Nick'.

The dad explained: "A lot of the parents have been complaining about him because he’s a huge bully to the other kids and gets benched (basically a time out) a lot during recess. I’ve had talks with the teacher because he made my daughter cry after teasing her constantly about her mum.

"I was p*****, her teacher promised that they’re going to be handling the situation with Nick and keep him away from my daughter.

"Supposedly they’ve had many talks with the mum but all she seems to do is baby the kid. He hasn’t bothered my daughter since my talk with the teacher.

"So for my daughter’s birthday, she decided to invite almost everyone in the class. Obviously except for Nick."

The dad added that Nick had started crying when he wasn't invited.

He continued: "Her mum confronted me after school when I was picking her up. I guess he was crying that he didn’t get an invitation.

"I had my daughter wait in the car and this lady was giving me hell for excluding her son when this could’ve been a chance for him to finally get along with his classmates.

"I told her, lady he had months to do that (or her to teach him to), this is their last week of school.

"Bit too late to be trying to make friends now with how he was treating all the kids especially my daughter. She just kept saying I should be ashamed of myself for not taking this opportunity to teach my daughter a valuable lesson on learning compassion.

"It was just a really intense encounter but in the end, I still refused to give an invitation since my daughter said she doesn’t want Nick at her party."

Many users rushed to support the dad, with one writing: "Under other circumstances, I'd say it would be rude to not invite him, but this boy has been teasing your daughter and her friends all year.

"His mum has refused to punish him for his behaviour (that we know of) and now wants you and your daughter to forgive and forget. That's ridiculous."

Another disagreed, though, saying: "I think it’s actually a pretty cruel move to exclude the 7-year-old from receiving an invitation in class (different than excluding him from the party), he’s not old enough to understand the difference and how it’s a consequence and you are passing that on to the teacher to explain and soothe him."