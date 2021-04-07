Stranger praised for heartwarming note about 'not judging' other mums while on holiday

The heartwarming note was shared to Facebook (right: stock image). Picture: Facebook/Getty

By Polly Foreman

A mum found the lovely note stuck to the bathroom wall at a caravan park over the long weekend.

A stranger has been praised for writing a heartwarming anonymous note about 'not judging other mums'.

A mum from Australia found the handwritten note stuck to the bathroom wall at a caravan park over the Easter weekend, and shared it on social media after being touched by the message.

It reads: "To all of the mums, when I look at you or are in ears reach of you trying to discipline or comfort your child I want you to know I am not judging you.

"I admire you, your strength, patience and the pure determination you have to try to give your family beautiful memories is priceless."

The note has been praised on social media. Picture: Facebook

Many mums have rushed to praise the note for its important message, with one writing: "I wish all campers thought like this. Taking children camping is sometimes difficult".

Others shared similar experiences of kindness received from strangers.

One person said: "I’ve had a retired couple say that to us in Mildura, it was so lovely to hear and talk about when they’d travelled with their three kids."

One shared their story of receiving judgment from someone else while camping with their kids, saying: "I don't think some people realise how hurtful their words can be sometimes.

The note was found at a caravan park in Australia (stock image). Picture: Getty

"This morning my girlfriend and I were having a little chat through my window as it was still raining. This older lady who camped behind us told us we were appalling.

"She went on to say she had come here for a quiet weekend away and all she could hear was our noisy kids and us yelling at the top of our lungs and we have no control over our kids at all."

