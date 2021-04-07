Mum shares incredible way she removes scratches from her stainless steel fridge using toothpaste

The mum has been praised for her hack on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/liz.amaya.style

The mum from Brisbane, Australia, shared the hack to Instagram.

A mum has revealed an incredible hack that reduces the appearance of scratches on stainless steel fridges, and all you'll need is some toothpaste and a toothbrush.

Mum-of-four, Liz Amaya who hails from Brisbane, Australia, shared her method on social media, revealing she uses it for the fridge, oven and microwave.

The hack could help reduce scratches on stainless steel. Picture: Instagram/liz.amaya.style

Posting her three-step process to her Instagram page (@liz.amaya.style), she revealed that she scrubs the scratch with whitening toothpaste using a soft-bristle brush.

The abrasive texture of the toothpaste is thought to remove scratches from materials like stainless steel and glass.

She uses whitening toothpaste for the hack. Picture: Instagram/liz.amaya.style

After scrubbing the scratch, she then wipes down the surface with a damp microfibre cloth.

You then use a microfibre cloth to wipe down the surface. Picture: Instagram/liz.amaya.style

For the final step, all you need to do is wipe over the area with any type of oil.

Liz's video has been viewed almost 25,000 times, and has attracted a huge amount of praise from her followers.

Finally, you wipe the area with an oil of your choice. Picture: Instagram/liz.amaya.style

One person wrote: "Ohhh!!! What an amazing tip!! I'll have to try this!"

Another added: "I have never heard of this, great idea."

