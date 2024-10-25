Autumn Top Picks 2024: What we're trying and buying this season

25 October 2024, 15:14 | Updated: 25 October 2024, 15:32

Here's our top picks from the high street and online this autumn
Alice Dear

As the days get colder and the nights get darker, here's everything we're trying and buying to make for a cosy autumn.

Autumn boots

Women's Hi-Line™ Lace Bootie by Sorel
Women's Hi-Line™ Lace Bootie from Sorel £155.00

Autumn wardrobe must-haves

Stay warm and cosy this autumn with these Matalan wardrobe must-haves
Matalan Grey Button Front Cardigan £20.00

Matalan Black Long Padded Coat £55.00

Matalan Brown Leopard Borg Half Zip Jumper £25.00

Fresh bedding

100% Cotton White Waffle Duvet Cover from Matalan
Matalan 100% Cotton White Waffle Duvet Cover £41.00

White Brushed Fitted Sheet £8.00 - £11.00

Warmies Ghost & Pumpkin

Stay toastie this autumn with the Warmies ghost and pumpkin heatable soft toys
Warmies® Ghost £19.99

Warmies® Pumpkin £19.99

Cosy home and fashion accessories

These pieces from Caroline Gardner will elevate your autumn vibe in the house and beyond
Caroline Gardner Cream/Grey Stripe Cashmere Bed Socks £58.00

Caroline Gardner Light Grey/Coral Cashmere Gloves £56.00

Caroline Gardner Brights Multi Dip Dye Candles Set Of 6 £44.00

Slipper mules

FitFlop Buckle Curly-Shearling/Leather Mules £180.00
FitFlop Buckle Curly-Shearling/Leather Mules £180.00

