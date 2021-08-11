Four-day mini-heatwave to bring highs of 26C as summer returns

11 August 2021, 10:14 | Updated: 11 August 2021, 10:16

A 26C heatwave looks set to sweep the UK
A 26C heatwave looks set to sweep the UK. Picture: Alamy

UK weather: A mini-heatwave looks set to bring back warmer temperatures this week.

For many of us, the weather over the past week hasn't been quite what we expect from early August.

Much of the UK has been hit by heavy rain and cooler temperatures, but this looks set to be replaced by a mini-heatwave this week.

While the mercury won't reach the scorching highs of the July heatwave, some areas of the country set to enjoy temperatures of up to 26C today (Thursday August 11).

Much of Britain has seen rainier weather than usual over the past week
Much of Britain has seen rainier weather than usual over the past week. Picture: Alamy

As reported by the Mirror, the warmest temperatures are expected in the south east of the country, and rain is still predicted in some areas of the north of England and Scotland.

The north of England is expected to see highs of 22C, after falling to the low teens on Tuesday night, reports the BBC.

Meteorologist Matt Taylor said that temperatures should begin to "creep up" and bring drier and sunnier weather to most of England.

Warmer temperatures are expected to return to parts of the country today
Warmer temperatures are expected to return to parts of the country today. Picture: Alamy

He said: "Temperatures should be closer to where they should be at this time of year with one or two areas seeing 25 or 26 degrees possibly."

It is thought that these temperatures will continue for four days.

