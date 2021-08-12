Study reveals the best paid professions with the highest job satisfaction of 2021

Data analysis has revealed the jobs with the best pay and the highest job satisfaction. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Money isn't everything when it comes to picking a career path, but these jobs are both lucrative and fulfilling.

After 18 months working from home during the pandemic, many people have started to reevaluate their career paths and question how happy they are in their current role.

While salary is a huge driving force for many people in their careers and the jobs they choose to take or turn down, satisfaction and general happiness in their roles is also a hugely important factor.

In fact, twice as many people believe that enjoying your job is a better way of measuring a successful career than by yearly income, which has put pressure on companies to offer a variety of benefits to their employees.

There are some jobs, however, that come with satisfaction as well as a considerable salary.

The research found Solution Engineers came in at number one, a career which can pay £60,221 per year. Picture: Getty

Data analysed by Glassdoor, a jobs review website, has revealed the best paid professions with highest job satisfaction of 2021 – and the results may surprise you.

In at number one is Solutions Engineer, a role which involves professionals working with business clients to find technical solutions to their company problems, for example, developing new software for them.

Solution Engineers usually make around £60,221 per year and have a satisfaction score of 4.6 out of five.

Twice as many people believe that enjoying your job is a better way of measuring a successful career than by yearly income. Picture: Getty

In second place is Creative Director, a role which on average pays £61,501 per year and comes with a satisfaction rating of 4.4.

Creative Directors usually work within advertising or marketing agencies, developing anything concepts for clients and companies.

At number three is Business Operations Manager, followed by Enterprise Account Manager and then Technology Manager.

Technology Manager is actually the highest paying role from the list, but has a score of 4.2 out of five, which puts it in a lower slot.

You can find the complete top 10 list below, including the average salary for each role as well as the satisfaction score out of five: