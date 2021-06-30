Martin Lewis in 'cold fury' after retired teacher loses £125k in Bitcoin scam

By Polly Foreman

Retired teacher Theresa told Martin that she had been left in thousands of debt after being scammed by a fake Bitcoin advert.

Martin Lewis has spoken of his 'cold fury' after hearing about a retired teacher who lost £125k in an online Bitcoin scam.

Theresa appeared on Good Morning Britain to share her story, revealing that she had been scammed after seeing a fake advert using Bear Grylls' face.

She initially 'invested' £250 into the scam, and was shockingly given a fake 'advisor' who lied about how well her investments were doing.

Theresa gradually invested thousands, and was charged a fee when she wanted to take the money out, borrowing cash from a friend to do so.

Theresa was scammed after seeing a fake Bitcoin advert. Picture: ITV

GMB host Susanna Reid said: "They were just milking you for money and you couldn't withdraw.

"The thing is, not only did you lose a huge amount of money - £125,000 in all - but it's damaged the bond you have with friends and family, which must have had a massive impact on your support system and your mental health."

Theresa replied: "Yes, absolutely. The friend that lent me the money - I think it affected our relationship after. It's very hard, with my daughters it was hard because they tried to advise me."

Martin Lewis said: "I'm sitting here in a cold fury, if I'm honest, as I listen to this.

Martin Lewis was in a 'cold fury' after hearing Theresa's story. Picture: ITV

Addressing Theresa, he added: "Can I just say to you - you said it was astonishing. It's not for me - I had someone lose £100,000 this weekend, I had someone lose £200,000. I cannot tell you how many people there is in your position.

"But you are so brave because people won't talk about it because it damages their financial health and their mental health when they talk about being scammed and you are wonderful for coming on to talk about it and spread the message.