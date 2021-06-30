Martin Lewis in 'cold fury' after retired teacher loses £125k in Bitcoin scam

30 June 2021, 10:46 | Updated: 30 June 2021, 10:54

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Retired teacher Theresa told Martin that she had been left in thousands of debt after being scammed by a fake Bitcoin advert.

Martin Lewis has spoken of his 'cold fury' after hearing about a retired teacher who lost £125k in an online Bitcoin scam.

Theresa appeared on Good Morning Britain to share her story, revealing that she had been scammed after seeing a fake advert using Bear Grylls' face.

She initially 'invested' £250 into the scam, and was shockingly given a fake 'advisor' who lied about how well her investments were doing.

Theresa gradually invested thousands, and was charged a fee when she wanted to take the money out, borrowing cash from a friend to do so.

Theresa was scammed after seeing a fake Bitcoin advert
Theresa was scammed after seeing a fake Bitcoin advert. Picture: ITV

GMB host Susanna Reid said: "They were just milking you for money and you couldn't withdraw.

"The thing is, not only did you lose a huge amount of money - £125,000 in all - but it's damaged the bond you have with friends and family, which must have had a massive impact on your support system and your mental health."

Theresa replied: "Yes, absolutely. The friend that lent me the money - I think it affected our relationship after. It's very hard, with my daughters it was hard because they tried to advise me."

Martin Lewis said: "I'm sitting here in a cold fury, if I'm honest, as I listen to this.

Martin Lewis was in a 'cold fury' after hearing Theresa's story
Martin Lewis was in a 'cold fury' after hearing Theresa's story. Picture: ITV

Addressing Theresa, he added: "Can I just say to you - you said it was astonishing. It's not for me - I had someone lose £100,000 this weekend, I had someone lose £200,000. I cannot tell you how many people there is in your position.

"But you are so brave because people won't talk about it because it damages their financial health and their mental health when they talk about being scammed and you are wonderful for coming on to talk about it and spread the message.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Brexit: 'Sausage war' ceasefire as UK and EU agree three-month extension to grace period

UK & World

Dixons Carphone bets on hybrid model as online sales surge makes up for lockdown woes

UK & World

Supply of cars likely to become restricted due to chip shortage, dealership warns

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Are Cam and Emily still together?

Are Cam and Emily from Too Hot To Handle still together?

TV & Movies

Love Island is back on ITV2

How to watch Love Island 2021 live

TV & Movies

Are Marvin and Melinda still together?

Are Marvin and Melinda from Too Hot To Handle still together?

TV & Movies

A bride has been called ‘selfish’ after leaving angry note warning strangers not to ruin her wedding

Bride sparks outrage after banning strangers from public woodland on her wedding day

Lifestyle

One girl is set to leave Love Island tonight

Who is leaving Love Island tonight?

TV & Movies

Jake Cornish is a water engineer from Westin-super-Mare

How tall is Love Island star Jake Cornish?

TV & Movies