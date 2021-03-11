Royal Mail scam warning issued after millions targeted by text message

A warning has been issued over a Royal Mail scam (stock images). Picture: Getty

By Polly Foreman

Royal Mail text scam: fraudsters are targeting people by text in a bid to get their personal details.

The public have been warned to look out for a new text scam in which criminals pose as Royal Mail and ask for payment for a package.

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) has said it has received evidence of the scam, which texts people asking for 'settlement' for an upcoming Royal Mail parcel.

The text includes a link to a fraudulent website, which then asks for personal and payment details.

As reported by The Sun, an example of such text reads: "Royal Mail: Your package has a £2.99 shipping fee", before linking to the scammers' site.

The public have been warned over a Royal Mail text scam (stock image). Picture: Getty

The message concludes: "Actions will be taken if you do not pay this fee".

The CTSI warned that the rise in popularity of online deliveries during the pandemic has meant that more people are vulnerable to these scams.

Lead officer Katherine Hart said: "This delivery scam is yet another example of fraudsters attempting to make money out of the unsuspecting public. Due to the lockdowns, many millions of people rely on product deliveries, so scammers have focused their efforts on this theme.

People are being targeted by text message (stock image). Picture: Getty

"Royal Mail will only ever contact you via text or email if a customs fee is due, not for domestic parcel delivery. If you have any suspicions, contact Royal Mail to verify before you click any links or share details.

"Also, the public must also be aware that these types of scams may come in many forms, and scammers do not only use Royal Mail branding.

"Indeed, in January, I commented on a similar scam that used DPD branding.

"These types of scams come in many forms, not just via text but also in emails and through the phone."

The public are encouraged to report scams to Action Fraud, or for email scams you can contact the National Cyber Security Centre by emailing report@phishing.gov.uk.

