Venomous snake found curled up inside teen's asthma inhaler

The red-bellied snake has been safely rehomed (left: stock image). Picture: Getty/Facebook/Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7)

By Polly Foreman

A teenage girl from Queensland spotted the snake poking out the top of her inhaler.

A girl from Australia was horrified to find a venomous red-bellied black snake hidden inside her asthma inhaler.

Read more: Woman discovers boyfriend is cheating after spotting suspicious picture while buying a t-shirt online

The teenager, who hails from Bli Bli, Queensland, first saw the snake when it slithered out of her clean washing she'd just brought inside.

However, she wasn't sure what became of it until she spotted it poking out of her inhaler some time later.

Facebook group Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 shared the story on their page, revealing that they were able to catch and safely re-home the snake.

The snakes are found on the east coast of Australia (stock image). Picture: Getty

They wrote: "You would not believe this... at a home in Bli Bli a teenaged girl got the surprise of her life. She brought the washing in and as she put it on the floor of the bedroom, she saw a dark coloured Snake came out of the clothing.

"When Heather arrived she found a baby Red Bellied Black Snake inside of the girls Asthma Inhaler.

Read more: Waitress claims we've all been using salt and pepper shakers wrong

"This is crazy and super lucky we were able to find the snake. It’s one of the most incredible places we have ever found a snake before and glad Heather was able to catch and relocate it safely."

Baby Red Belly inside Kids Asthma Puffer You would not believe this... at a home in Bli Bli a teenaged girl got the... Posted by Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 on Sunday, March 7, 2021

Team member Stuart McKenzie also told 9News: "It’s one of the most incredible places we have ever found a snake before. I couldn’t imagine what it would be like picking it up and discovering it in there."

He added that - while the snake was still young - it could still bite if scared, adding: ‘They are just exploring, seeking food this time of year before it gets cold again.

Red-bellied snakes can grow up to two metres long (stock image). Picture: Getty

"We’ve found them in all sorts of places. Just recently we had a snake become stuck inside the tubing of a screen door."

Red-bellied snakes are found on the east coast of Australia, and are responsible for a number of bites each year.

While no human deaths have been recorded, symptoms of their venom include bleeding, vomiting, abdominal pain, and headaches.

NOW READ:

Mum sparks fierce debate after sharing order of her cutlery drawer